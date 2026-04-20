Third macOS Tahoe 26.5 Beta Now Available for Developers
Apple today provided the third beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the second beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.
No new features were found in the first two macOS Tahoe 26.5 betas, and it's likely the update primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.
Popular Stories
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Tahoe operating system. macOS Tahoe comes six weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.3.
Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.
macOS Tahoe 26.4 returns the compact tab bar option to Safari for those who prefer the slimmed down ...
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Apple launching Mac OS X, the operating system that serves as the foundation of modern-day macOS.
Apple released a public beta of Mac OS X in September 2000, and the operating system officially launched on March 24, 2001.
"Mac OS X is the future of the Mac, and we hope it will delight our customers with its unrivaled power and ease of use," said Steve...
Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming six days after Apple launched macOS Tahoe 26.4.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free...