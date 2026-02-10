Heart Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Launching on Valentine's Day

To recognize Heart Month, Apple is launching a new February Apple Watch activity challenge. Apple Watch owners can earn a special award by completing a workout to fill their Exercise ring on Saturday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day.





Close your exercise ring on Valentine's Day, February 14, to earn this award. Your heart will love you for it.

Like all Apple Watch Activity Challenges, the Heart Month challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple often also debuts themed Heart Month content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books during the month of February.