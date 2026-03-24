macOS Tahoe 26.4 Now Available With Safari Compact Tab Bar, Battery Charge Limits and More

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.4, the fourth major update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ comes six weeks after Apple released ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3.



Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 returns the compact tab bar option to Safari for those who prefer the slimmed down look, along with a new Charge Limit feature for the Mac so you can set a maximum charge level from 80 to 100 percent. It also adds new eight emoji characters, and it displays warnings for apps that will stop working in the future. Apple is ending support for Rosetta 2 after macOS 27, so app that are still using Rosetta will display a popup letting users know that the app won't work starting with macOS 28.

macOS 26.4 also includes Apple Creator Studio for the Freeform app and it has the same Family Sharing change as iOS 26.4. Adult members of a family group can now opt to use their own payment methods for purchases instead of having to share one.