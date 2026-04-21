Get Up to $52 Off the 11th Gen iPad, Available From $299
Amazon this week is taking up to $52 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, which is a solid second-best price on this model.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.99 ($49 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $597.00 ($52 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around the end of April for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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