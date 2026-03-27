iPhone 18 Series: Same Bezels But Smaller Dynamic Island, Says Leaker

Next year's regular iPhone 18 will feature the smaller Dynamic Island rumored to be coming to the iPhone 18 Pro models this September, according to Chinese leaker Ice Universe, who has a decent track record for leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro with a smaller Dynamic Island (mockup via Ice Universe

In a new post on Weibo , the leaker said the smaller Dynamic Island will be adopted across the full iPhone 18 series, while the bezels on the next-generation devices will remain identical to those on the iPhone 17 series.

Going forward, Apple is planning a split-cycle launch strategy for the iPhone. Pro models will be announced in the coming fall season – likely alongside the company's first foldable iPhone – while the regular iPhone 18 will arrive early next year.

One leaker has cast doubt on reports that the iPhone 18 Pro models will have a narrower Dynamic Island, but most reports do support the claim.