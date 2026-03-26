Apple TV Teases Mysterious New Horror Series With 'No Wi-Fi'

Apple has shared a mysterious teaser for Widow's Bay, a new horror-comedy series set to premiere on the Apple TV streaming service on Wednesday, April 29.



Widow's Bay is described as a "quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England," but apparently "something lurks beneath the surface."

The series stars Matthew Rhys as a mayor who is desperate to revive the struggling community.

"There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed," Apple explains.

"Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination," adds Apple. "Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true, start happening again."

Apple says Widow's Bay blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy.

The first three episodes in the 10-episode season are set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29, and one additional episode will come out every Wednesday through June 17. The series is created and executive produced by Katie Dippold , and Hiro Murai directs five episodes this season, according to Apple.

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.