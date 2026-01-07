200MP iPhone Camera Not Yet in Active Prototype Testing, Says Leaker

Apple's adoption of a 200-megapixel camera for a future iPhone is still some ways off, according to a prominent supply chain leaker who says such a sensor is not currently part of Apple's active prototype testing.



In a post on Weibo, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station said that 200-megapixel camera sensors are being discussed in the supply chain, but they have not appeared in iPhone engineering prototypes undergoing real-world imaging tests. Instead, Apple's current camera development work is said to remain focused on refining 48-megapixel systems, as per previous reports.

The leaker's comments follow a research note from Morgan Stanley this week that suggested Apple is working to bring a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone as soon as 2028. Digital Chat Station's remarks don't rule out such a move – indeed, the leaker said last May that Apple was looking at future adoption – but they do indicate that engineering-stage development on the sensor has yet to begin.

Samsung introduced a 200-megapixel rear camera on its Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, and the follow-up models also have one. With a 200-megapixel camera, an iPhone would be able to shoot photos with greater detail. The increased megapixel count would also result in higher-resolution photos, which can be cropped further and printed at larger sizes without a loss of image quality.

However, Digital Chat Station says current Pro-series prototypes continue to test a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture, alongside a 48-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a longer focal length and a larger aperture. The leaker says these changes will be introduced later this year in iPhone 18 Pro models, indicating Apple is continuing its emphasis on optical flexibility and low-light performance, rather than a jump in raw resolution.

The leaker adds that 200-megapixel sensors – reportedly supplied by Samsung – are currently only at a material or component evaluation stage. This typically refers to early feasibility checks within the supply chain, rather than integration into complete iPhone prototypes.

Digital Chat Station also notes that Apple has shown interest in "multispectral imaging technology", though testing has reportedly not yet begun. Multispectral imaging could theoretically enable improved material/object detection and image processing, but there is no suggestion that such features are anywhere close to shipping.