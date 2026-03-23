 Apple Store External Storage Prices Spike Amid AI-Driven Shortage - MacRumors
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Apple Store External Storage Prices Spike Amid AI-Driven Shortage

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Apple last week hiked the prices of external hard drives sold through its online store and retail locations, as noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

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Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple updated the pricing on several external drive offerings recently, and the increases are steep. For example, a SanDisk 4TB solid-state external drive that previously sold for around $500 now costs $1,200, while a 1TB model has jumped from $120 to $360.

The price hikes are said to be indirectly caused by the AI-fueled demand for memory and storage chips, which is continuing to squeeze the consumer market. Gurman noted that it is vendors who set the pricing on third-party accessories, rather than Apple. However, the impact on buyers is the same regardless.

It's not just a pricing issue either. External drives on Apple's online store are largely sold out, with most models showing no availability for delivery or in-store pickup. Shoppers at physical Apple Store locations may still find stock, but at the same inflated prices. Similar shortages and hikes can be found at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.

The shortage stems from the same supply crunch that forced Apple to raise MacBook Air and MacBook Pro prices by $100 earlier this month. Its removal of the Mac Studio's top 512GB RAM memory upgrade was also likely related. As things stand, AI data center build-outs are consuming enormous quantities of NAND flash and memory chips, and manufacturers are prioritizing those lucrative enterprise contracts over consumer products. As Gurman notes, the situation is likely to get worse throughout 2026 – and possible beyond.

Tags: Apple Store, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

Arran Avatar
Arran
1 hour ago at 05:54 am
Storage is about to become the new toilet paper.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ricketysquire
54 minutes ago at 06:07 am
The best part of all of this is watching people defend AI and LLMs.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
1 hour ago at 06:00 am

Not at all surprising considering the SSD and RAM shortage situation. Think upgrading to 512 GB iPhones will also be costlier starting with iPhone 18 series. The M6 Pro MacBook Pro also might cost more for the ones with larger SSD.
If you can, just stick with what you have. Don't play their game.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rwilliams Avatar
rwilliams
29 minutes ago at 06:32 am

Excessive increase. But that's Apple for ya.
"Gurman noted that it is vendors who set the pricing on third-party accessories, rather than Apple."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
56 minutes ago at 06:04 am
I bought a Samsung SSD the other day and couldn't believe how far things have jumped. Pretty much everything is rapidly heading up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
atomwork Avatar
atomwork
1 hour ago at 05:53 am
It amazes me always that companies won't anticipate this ahead of time with all the talented people. But they love cashing in. Seems almost wanted.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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