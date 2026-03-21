 Apple TV Is Now Almost 20 Years Old - MacRumors
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Apple TV Is Now Almost 20 Years Old

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The Apple TV is now almost two decades old amid rumors of the announcement of a new model.

1st generation apple tv
Today marks 19 years Apple launched the original ‌Apple TV‌. Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the ‌Apple TV‌ at Macworld Expo in January 2007 alongside the original iPhone, but it didn't launch until March.

The ‌‌Apple TV‌ was initially previewed as the "iTV." The device allowed users to wirelessly stream movies, TV shows, music, and photos from their Mac or PC directly to their TV. Unlike today, there was no App Store or third-party app support, and the experience was centered almost entirely around iTunes-purchased or synced media.

The ‌Apple TV‌ was controlled with a simple Apple Remote and ran a Front Row-style interface designed for navigating iTunes libraries on a TV. It featured a 40GB hard drive for local content storage and supported 720p HD resolution, offering both HDMI and component video output, and was priced at $299.

Apple famously described the ‌Apple TV‌ as a "hobby," reflecting its niche and experimental status within the company at the time. Over subsequent years, Apple slowly repositioned the device over time from a Mac accessory to a standalone streaming device.

In 2010, it dropped the internal hard drive and shifted to a smaller, streaming-focused design. The introduction of tvOS and the ‌App Store‌ in 2015 marked a major turning point, enabling third-party apps and games. Apple later added 4K support in 2017 and continued to iterate with faster chips, culminating in the current model powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

Unlike the original ‌Apple TV‌, which was primarily designed to stream iTunes content from a Mac or PC, the device now serves as a hub for Apple's services, with integrations for ‌Apple TV‌+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, AirPlay, and HomeKit. While competitors such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices still dominate the lower end of the market, Apple has continued to position the ‌Apple TV‌ as a premium option with tighter ecosystem integration and more powerful hardware.

Today's ‌Apple TV‌ is the third-generation 4K model from November 2022. A new Apple TV is expected to be announced soon, featuring a faster chip and Apple's custom N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

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Top Rated Comments

WU27f1xcCs Avatar
WU27f1xcCs
14 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Everyone in the UK knew at launch that name wouldn’t stick.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
21 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Thought this was referring to the current model tbh
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
ignatius345
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Back in the day that little white remote in the picture above would also work with the IR port that many Macs had -- specifically to work with that old “Front Row” interface. This would be great to bring back, IMO, via Bluetooth instead of infrared.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
21 minutes ago at 06:25 am
AppleTV the service is now the hobby. AppleTV the device seems like an afterthought.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vatter69 Avatar
vatter69
24 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Imho the new ATV wont launch until they have sorted their "blonde" Siri. Same reason the homepod mini and that other new device hasn't launched yet.

Fingers crossed!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments