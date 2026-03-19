Hermès Now Sells $1,250+ MagSafe Chargers Wrapped in Calfskin Leather

Luxury brand Hermès has a new series of MagSafe-compatible chargers for the iPhone and Apple Watch, with prices that are higher than the cost of an iPhone 17 Pro Max.



The $1,250 Paddock Solo Charger is a magnetic charger that works with a single device, while the $1,750 Paddock Duo can charge an Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. The $1,750 Paddock Yoyo is also a dual charger, but it has a USB-C cable that wraps around the charger for travel purposes.

Hermès also has bundles that pair the chargers with a Grand Paddock or Petit Paddock case, with prices ranging from $3,725 to $5,150.



Each of the charging products has an H logo over the magnetic charging spot for alignment purposes, and they've been "meticulously encased in Swift calfskin" with saddle stitching.

While these chargers cost thousands of dollars, Hermès took a cue from Apple and did not bundle them with a power adapter. Each charger requires a 20W or higher power adapter, but the company does throw in a free 3.3-foot USB-C cable. Apple stopped offering power adapters starting in 2020.

Hermès is a longtime Apple partner, and has designed Apple Watch bands to be sold with the Hermès-branded Apple Watch models since 2015.

Apple sells Hermès Apple Watch models and bands, but it is not offering the new Hermès chargers.