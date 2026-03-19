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Google Working on Native Gemini AI App for Mac to Rival ChatGPT and Claude

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Google is developing a native Gemini app for the Mac, reports Bloomberg. Right now, Mac users who want to use Google's Gemini AI have to use a web browser, but that will change with a dedicated Mac app.

google gemini
Google competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI have dedicated Mac apps for their chatbots, potentially making Claude and ChatGPT more convenient to use than Gemini.

Google shared an early version of the Gemini app with beta testers this week to get feedback, but it's not clear when it might launch. Google has not provided release date information for the Gemini Mac app, and testers were told that the app only has "critical features," suggesting there's more to come before release. The app apparently looks similar to the Gemini apps designed for iPhone and iPad.

The app is able to search the web, analyze uploaded documents, and maintain a conversation history. Google is asking users to test content generation tools for images, tables and charts, video, music, and more, plus provide feedback on mathematical questions and information analysis.

Gemini for Mac will be able to integrate with other Mac apps through a Desktop Intelligence feature, mirroring functionality available with tools like Claude Cowork. Gemini will be able to read the Mac's display, using the content to personalize Gemini and allow the AI to complete tasks.

Bloomberg says the Mac Gemini app includes wording about how Desktop Intelligence works. "When you enable apps for Desktop Intelligence you are enabling Gemini to see what you see (such as screen context) and pull content directly from these apps to improve and personalize your experience only when Gemini is in use," reads app code.

With iOS 27 and macOS 27, Apple plans to introduce its own Siri chatbot that will rival Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT. Apple has partnered with Google, and the ‌Siri‌ chatbot will use an AI model developed by Google.

Tags: ChatGPT, Gemini, Google

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