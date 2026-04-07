 Google Brings Vertical Tabs and Improved Reading Mode to Chrome - MacRumors
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Google Brings Vertical Tabs and Improved Reading Mode to Chrome

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Google today updated its Chrome browser with support for vertical tabs, which are displayed in a sidebar instead of at the top of the browser.

google chrome vertical tabs
The tab layout can be changed by right clicking on any Chrome window and choosing the "Show Tabs Vertically" option. Sidebar tabs feature full page titles and make it simple to organize tab groups.

Google has also added a new full-page interface for reading mode. Right clicking on a webpage and choosing the "Open in reading mode" option will remove distractions and initiate a full-page viewing experience rather than the current side panel default.

Google says the two new features are rolling out on the desktop version of Chrome starting today, so they should be available for all users soon.

Tags: Google, Google Chrome

Top Rated Comments

J
Ja50n
3 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
I switched to Firefox when Chrome started reducing ad blocking functionality. Firefox already has vertical tabs and a reader mode!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Ad47uk
4 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
I have not used Chrome for years, I used Cent for a bit on Windows, also used brave, then started to use Firefox again, due to Manifest V3. I kept to Firefox when I changed to mac for a while until I found ZEN.

I have no reason to go back to a chromium based browser.

Zen is only vertical tabs, I love vertical tabs now, took me a bit of time to get used to them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
24 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Interesting - I tried the reading mode in Chrome some time back, and laughed out loud at how bad it was to use a little sidebar for "reading mode" vs. how Safari remakes the entire window. Figured it was because Chrome wouldn't want to detract from all those ads on the original page, many of which were likely sold by Google, so I assumed they'd never do a proper reading mode.

The side tabs could be useful if they have included a way for them to expand/withdraw easily, similar to the "peekaboo" dock setting on the Mac, where it only shows when the cursor is nearby. Otherwise, you're taking a several inch wide strip out of the window's width, which mostly won't go over well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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