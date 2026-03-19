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AppleCare One Subscription Could Soon Launch in EU Markets

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The AppleCare One trademark was today registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), suggesting Apple's subscription for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan could soon be expanding outside the United States.

Apple AppleCare One Feature
Apple launched AppleCare One in the U.S. in July 2025. The plan starts at $19.99 per month and covers up to three products, with additional devices available for $5.99 per month each. It includes all the same benefits as AppleCare+, such as unlimited accident repairs, priority support, and battery coverage.

One of the plan's more notable perks is its flexibility: Subscribers can move devices in and out of coverage at any time, and products up to four years old can be added to the plan as long as they're in good condition. That's a significant expansion over the usual 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+. When a covered device is traded in through Apple, it's automatically swapped out for the new one.

AppleCare One also brought theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch for the first time. Previously, coverage was limited to the iPhone.

Apple says pricing is flat regardless of which products are enrolled, and a customer covering an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch could save up to $11 per month compared to buying separate AppleCare+ plans for each device, according to the company's own math. Whether the same savings will apply in other countries remains to be seen.

On its own, the EUIPO filing isn't confirmation of a launch date for EU markets, but trademark registrations of the sort have typically preceded expanded rollouts of Apple services. The EUIPO says the trademark application has been accepted and has now been assigned to an examiner. Watch this space.

Tags: AppleCare Guide, AppleCare One, European Union

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Top Rated Comments

gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
40 minutes ago at 05:50 am

Consumer protection laws are better in the EU so less neeed for extra warranty and such. Also my Apple products are generally very reliable hardware-wise.
Do they include theft replacement? If not, this option includes that in addition to the warranty service.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
1 hour ago at 05:25 am
Don’t buy that, I never needed to repair anything trust !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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