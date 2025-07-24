'AppleCare One' Subscription Now Available

by

AppleCare One, Apple's new subscription for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan, is now available.

Apple AppleCare One hero
AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with ‌AppleCare‌+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support, battery coverage, and more.

Subscribers can freely move their devices in and out of the plan at any time. ‌AppleCare‌ One also enables users to add products they already own that are up to four years old, providing they are in good condition, extending beyond the current 60-day window to purchase ‌AppleCare‌+. When a customer trades in a covered product with Apple, it is automatically removed from their ‌AppleCare‌ One plan and replaced with the new device.

‌AppleCare‌ One also expands theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch. Previously, it was only available for the iPhone.

‌AppleCare‌ One's pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered. Apple says that a customer who enrolls their ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple Watch could save up to $11 per month versus enrolling in separate ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for each device.

Customers in the United States can now sign up for AppleCare One on their ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store.

Top Rated Comments

CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
20 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
"Nice collection of Apple gear you got here. It would be a shame if something happened to it."
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
21 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Nice that for people who have existing AppleCare they refund the leftover balance immediately.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jordanlucero Avatar
jordanlucero
19 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
Super smooth signup for just replacing my existing yearly MacBook and monthly iPad and iPhone plans. I was prepped to have to jump through hoops, so it was a pleasant surprise!

Edit: Haven't received a refund yet for any of the replaced plans, so I assume it will be credited to my card and not as a gift card.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
12 minutes ago at 02:19 pm

Subscribers can freely move their devices in and out of the plan at any time.
This is the part that confuses me. How do they verify that your device is not damaged prior to enrolling? Do you need to visit a store? Not all damage could show up in a system diagnostic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Muero Avatar
Muero
3 minutes ago at 02:28 pm

Haven't received a refund yet for any of the replaced plans, so I assume it will be credited to my card and not as a gift card.
Nope. I just got an email with the subject “[My own name] sent you an Apple Gift Card” It’s for $99.19, for the remaining amount on my MacBook Pro AppleCare. I hope they change the email subject line in the future so it’s more clear what it is. I did not send myself a gift card.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMcGuire Avatar
BigMcGuire
1 minute ago at 02:30 pm

Nope. I just got an email with the subject “[My own name] sent you an Apple Gift Card” It’s for $99.19, for the remaining amount on my MacBook Pro AppleCare. I hope they change the email subject line in the future so it’s more clear what it is. I did not send myself a gift card.
Oh how interesting.

I do know I've used Apple Gift Card balances to pay my monthly Apple subscriptions. So I'm cool with that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments