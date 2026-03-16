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Apple Original Film 'F1' Wins Oscar for Best Sound

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Apple's original film "F1: The Movie" yesterday won an Oscar for Best Sound at the 98th Academy Awards.

Apple TV F1
The film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, received four Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture. "F1" has already picked up multiple honors across the industry, including Best Editing and Best Sound at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Sound at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a once-promising Formula 1 driver whose career was nearly ended by a crash in the 1990s. Decades later, he returns to the sport after being recruited by his former teammate to help save a struggling team, partnering with an ambitious rookie driver.

In 2022, Apple's "CODA" became the first streaming film to win Best Picture, with Troy Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor and Siân Heder winning Best Adapted Screenplay. Apple later won Best Animated Short Film for "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." More recently, "Killers of the Flower Moon" received several Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Lily Gladstone.

"F1" is now available to stream globally on Apple TV. Apple previously said it is the highest-grossing sports feature film of all time.

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Top Rated Comments

dmr727 Avatar
dmr727
9 minutes ago at 05:07 am
I said it on the other thread when the nominations were announced - it was a fun popcorn movie but how it ended up nominated for Best Picture is a complete mystery to me. But hey, Best Sound. That's something. :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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