Best Buy Offers $160 Off All iPhone Air Models During Black Friday in July

Best Buy today is offering customers a chance to get $160 off every model of the iPhone Air during its Black Friday in July event.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB iPhone Air for $839.99 ($160 off), and this is an unlocked model available in all colors. The retailer is also offering the 512GB model for $1,039.99 and the 1TB model for $1,239.99, both $160 off.

Additionally, Amazon is back with an all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery, available for $59.00, down from $99.00.

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.