 Best Buy Offers $160 Off All iPhone Air Models During Black Friday in July - MacRumors
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Best Buy Offers $160 Off All iPhone Air Models During Black Friday in July

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Best Buy today is offering customers a chance to get $160 off every model of the iPhone Air during its Black Friday in July event.

iphone air silverNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB iPhone Air for $839.99 ($160 off), and this is an unlocked model available in all colors. The retailer is also offering the 512GB model for $1,039.99 and the 1TB model for $1,239.99, both $160 off.

$160 OFF
iPhone Air Starting at $839.99

Additionally, Amazon is back with an all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery, available for $59.00, down from $99.00.

$40 OFF
iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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Top Rated Comments

B
BGrifter
38 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Your chance to own a piece of history! The first and the second to last iPhone Air.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Grimace Avatar
Grimace
26 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
I've always had the iPhone Pro Max models and switched to an iPhone Air this last time -- I'll be switching back. The lack of camera lens options and the poor battery life weren't worth the lighter weight trade-off. Your hands immediately get used to the weight of whatever device you have, but you don't get used to not having important features
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Sosab123
30 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
I dont even do drugs and I swear to GOD I saw a black friday ad and I thought I was on METH to be seeing black friday in July.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mazda 3s Avatar
Mazda 3s
27 minutes ago at 12:03 pm

Having used the iPhone air since launch, I can say that it's a great phone. The battery life won't amaze but it's fine and I've never had it die on me. My only complaint is missing a zoom lens. If they fix that and slightly improve battery life the air 2 will be a great phone.
I love mine. My only functional complaint is the USB 2.0 port, which means I don't have video out. In other words, I can't use my AR glasses. If I want to use my glasses now, I have to connect them to my iPad Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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