Score the A16 iPad for Its Best Price Since June's Hike
Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $449.00. This is now the best price we've seen on the iPad since Apple's price hikes in June.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $499.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $699.00 ($50 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around July 26 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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