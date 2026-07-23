 Apple Watch Series 11 GPS Models Now $100 Off on Amazon - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS Models Now $100 Off on Amazon

by

Amazon this week has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

apple watch series 11 darkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models and three of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Compared to past sales, these are both solid second-best prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 and come within $20-$30 of those previous all-time low prices. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

ipad air prime day

Prime Day Delivers Steep Price Cuts on 2026 M4 iPad Air

Tuesday June 23, 2026 6:53 am PDT by
Amazon has brought back a major sale on the M4 iPad Air for Prime Day, with all-time low prices on nearly every model of the tablet. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, ...
Read Full Article11 comments
macbook air prime day 2

M5 MacBook Air Gets a Major Price Cut for Prime Day Shoppers

Tuesday June 23, 2026 7:42 am PDT by
Amazon is taking $150 off multiple models of the M5 MacBook Air for Prime Day, including a match of the all-time low price on the 16GB/1TB 15-inch MacBook Air. This model is on sale for $1,349.00 in Starlight and Midnight, down from $1,499.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
lg summer sale

LG Drops Major Fourth of July Deals: OLED TVs, UltraWide Monitors, and More

Tuesday June 23, 2026 7:34 am PDT by
LG is hosting an early Fourth of July sale on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. ...
Read Full Article3 comments