 iFixit AirPods Max 2 Teardown: Same Design, Same Repairability Issues - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iFixit AirPods Max 2 Teardown: Same Design, Same Repairability Issues

by

Repair site iFixit today shared a teardown of Apple's new AirPods Max 2 headphones, and as expected, there are few changes. iFixit says the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ are "basically the same" as the original AirPods Max headphones that came out in 2020.


A comparison of the internal components of the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ and the USB-C AirPods Max indicate the headphones are identical, and opening them up requires the same steps. The only difference is the updated H2 chips inside each earcup.

Apple hasn't addressed the common failure points in the AirPods Max, such as condensation that builds up in the earcups in humid environments, and Apple doesn't have parts or repair manuals available.

iFixit suggests that if Apple made instructions and components available through its self-service repair program and made the battery and USB-C port more accessible, the AirPods Max would be repairable and could have a much longer lifespan.

With no updates to the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ design, the headphones are no more repairable than the prior-generation models. iFixit gave the prior version a repairability score of 6/10.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max 2
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

F23 Avatar
F23
2 days ago at 12:02 pm
They didn't fix the flex cable flaw that eventually kills every pair. Wow.... Tim needs to go. This is genuinely pathetic.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
TapDatApp
2 days ago at 12:25 pm
Even if this product didn’t have such a notable failure issue (condensation), 5 years is a ridiculously long time to collect heaps of repair data from Apple Stores and AppleCare and then just… do nothing with it? Sad.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goobot Avatar
goobot
2 days ago at 12:11 pm
Apple doesn’t sell enough of these to care, absolute minimum effort
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Doomtomb Avatar
Doomtomb
2 days ago at 12:15 pm
Hey these have gotten a lot cheaper since 2020 thanks to inflation
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
kirk.vino
2 days ago at 12:37 pm
I still can’t believe that after all these years they didn’t even bother tweaking a single thing design wise. I got the original version when they launched, but I haven’t even touched them once since I got my AirPods Pro 2. The Max are so uncountable to wear for more than 45 mins and that mesh has all stretched out that it provides zero support now. I like their sound profile, but comfort is a strange notion for these.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
2 days ago at 12:20 pm
AirPods Max 2? They’re barely 1.1.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments