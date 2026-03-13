Skip to Content

Parallels Confirms MacBook Neo Can Run Windows in a Virtual Machine

by

Parallels Desktop virtualization software is compatible with the new MacBook Neo, according to an update from the company – but Windows VM performance will depend on your intended use case.

MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1
From Parallels' updated knowledge base article:

Parallels Desktop runs on MacBook Neo in basic usability testing. The Parallels Engineering team has completed initial testing and confirmed that Parallels Desktop installs and virtual machines operate stably on MacBook Neo. Full validation and performance testing is ongoing, and additional compatibility statement will follow if required.

When Apple launched the $599 MacBook Neo this week, some asked whether its A18 Pro chip – which first debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro – would be capable of running Windows via Parallels Desktop. Fortunately, the A18 Pro is based on the same ARM architecture as Apple's M-series chips, which are made specifically for Macs, so the processor isn't an issue.

What could be an issue is what you intend to do inside the virtual machine. The MacBook Neo comes with 8GB of RAM (Apple doesn't offer a memory upgrade option) and a Windows 11 VM requires a minimum of 4 GB of RAM to function, which leaves only 4GB for macOS and Mac apps simultaneously.

Parallels states the context plainly: "For light, occasional Windows use, like a legacy business tool, or a Windows-only utility, MacBook Neo may provide an acceptable experience. For CPU- or GPU-intensive Windows applications, this computer is not the right choice."

The "right choice" comes down to personal preference, but for those looking for a new machine, the next step up would be Apple's $1,099 MacBook Air with M5 chip, which comes with a minimum of 16GB RAM, with memory upgrade options available. Or for a cheaper option, refurbished base M4 MacBook Air models also come with 16GB RAM as standard.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Parallels Desktop
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article24 comments
ios 26 4 yellow

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Monday March 9, 2026 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes. New Emoji Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple 50 Years of Thinking Different

Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans

Thursday March 12, 2026 6:10 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will celebrate the company's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, but it has yet to reveal any specific plans. Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will turn 50 on April 1, 2026. "While Apple is known for looking forward, this milestone offers a special moment to reflect on the journey that has brought the company here, to celebrate the...
Read Full Article87 comments