$599 MacBook Neo Available for Same-Day Pickup at Apple Stores

by

Wednesday is the official launch day of Apple's low-cost MacBook Neo, and as customers who pre-ordered begin to receive their purchases, Apple has also started in-store sales for the new laptop, along with a host of other new products it announced last week.

MacBook Neo Feature
Customers across Europe, Asia and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

A quick spot check on the U.K. Apple online store suggests that most stores in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have available stock for customers today, although there are bound to be exceptions, with availability also running on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Apple has yet to update its online store for customers in the United States and Canada, but that will change in the next few hours, when in-store availability across North America will become clear.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The MacBook Neo starts at $599, and is powered by the A18 Pro chip first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. It's the first Mac to use an iPhone-class chip. Apple says it delivers up to 50% faster everyday performance than the bestselling PC with Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 processor.

It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2,408 × 1,506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and an anti-reflective coating. The display uses uniform, iPad-style bezels instead of a notch, and the machine weighs 2.7 pounds and comes in Silver, Indigo, Blush, and Citrus, with matching keyboard accents and wallpapers.

Connectivity includes two USB-C ports – one USB-C 2 (up to 480 Mb/s) and one USB-C 3 (up to 10 Gb/s) – plus a headphone jack. Other features include 8GB of unified memory, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, a 1080p camera, dual beamforming microphones, Spatial Audio speakers, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

The base model includes 256GB of storage and the Magic Keyboard for $599, while a $699 configuration adds 512GB of storage and Touch ID. Education pricing starts at $499.

Today also marks the launch of the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, MacBook Air with M5 chip, iPad Air with M4 chip, new and updated Apple Studio Displays. In-store availability for these devices will vary depending on popularity, but overall we think the MacBook Neo is likely to be the star of the show today in retail stores worldwide.

Top Rated Comments

ProMotionPotato Avatar
ProMotionPotato
9 hours ago at 03:04 am
The star of the show on a day that also includes the iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro, M5 MacBook Air, M4 iPad Air, and new Studio Displays. That's the sentence worth sitting with.

Apple launched six products today. The one getting called out by name as the likely standout in retail stores worldwide isn't the one with the most powerful chip or the highest price. It's the one that starts at $599. That's not an accident. That's the whole point.

The PC industry is in emergency meetings about it. The ASUS CFO called it a shock on an earnings call. Every major reviewer converged on the same conclusion. And now it's the star of launch day in a lineup that includes some of the best hardware Apple has ever made.

What Apple understood, and what took the rest of the industry by surprise, is that the most powerful product in a lineup isn't always the most important one. Sometimes it's the one that opens the door for everyone who couldn't get in before.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
2
2ilent8cho
9 hours ago at 03:19 am
Getting quotes for 40 of these (education), very surprised at the price.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hoorayforhollywood Avatar
hoorayforhollywood
8 hours ago at 04:22 am
I'm sure many of us had limited - maybe even nervous - expectations for this machine but early signs point to it not only being a smash hit, but most likely Apple's Product of the Year if it disrupts the entire industry and boosts Apple's sales and reputation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Macalway
6 hours ago at 06:42 am
Plenty of stock all around. It's possible there's actually lines at the store. Still happens, absurd as it is, considering if you just go back after a couple of hours there's no wait.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
13 minutes ago at 12:02 pm

Went 30 minutes after opening to pick up my MBP MAX and I asked the Apple employee if they expect to sell a lot today, they told me some of the other Apple stores nearby opened an hour early and that they sold out already. Guess seems like a solid launch day at least in the US. I didn’t see any lines but a lot of appointments, a lot of people walking out with the Neo.
Boom!

Great to hear!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Entilzha
8 hours ago at 04:27 am

So the fact that they are in stock and you can get it the same day, on launch day, does not, to me, make it the star of the show.

Apple products that are super hot, are not available like that on launch day and for a bit of time unless you pre-ordered at midnight on whatever day with the website buckling under the load.

Can you walk in and buy the Macbooks with a M5 Pro or M5 Max CPU?
You do understand that Apple almost always has stock in-store on launch days which was reserved for that specific purpose, right?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments