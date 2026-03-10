Skip to Content

First MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e, and Studio Display XDR Orders Begin Arriving

by

It's Wednesday, March 11 in Australia and New Zealand, which means it's the official launch day for all of the products Apple introduced last week, including the new low-cost MacBook Neo, the iPhone 17e, the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models, the Studio Display, the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR, the M4 iPad Air, and the M5 MacBook Air.

MacBook Neo Held Out x4
Apple fans who purchased one of the new devices will start receiving their orders in the next few hours, and will soon share photos and first impressions of the new ‌MacBook Neo‌, ‌iPhone 17e‌, and more on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social networks.

If you've ordered one of the new products and it's been delivered, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and make sure to share some photos.

Since there are no Apple retail stores in New Zealand, customers in Australia are the first to be able to pick up their new device or make a purchase in an Apple Store. In-store stock in Australia will provide insight into what we can expect from other Apple locations worldwide, but we aren't expecting major shortages.

Some ‌MacBook Neo‌ models have delivery estimates that are a little over a week out, so that may be the most popular new product from this batch.

If you missed pre-ordering a ‌MacBook Neo‌ or one of Apple's other new devices, you should be able to visit an Apple retail location to pick one up on launch day. Other retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy should also have stock, and carriers will have the ‌iPhone 17e‌.

Following Australia and New Zealand, sales and deliveries of the ‌MacBook Neo‌, new ‌Studio Display‌ models, ‌iPhone 17e‌, and other products will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors, because we'll have hands-on and unboxing videos starting tomorrow.

