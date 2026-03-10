Skip to Content

ASUS Executive Says MacBook Neo is 'Shock' to PC Industry

by

On an earnings call today, an ASUS executive admitted that Apple's more affordable MacBook Neo is a "shock" to the PC industry (via PCMag). In the U.S., the MacBook Neo starts at just $599, or at an even lower $499 for college students.

macbook neo product film feature
"Given Apple's historically very premium pricing, launching such an affordable product is certainly a shock to the entire market," said ASUS's Chief Financial Officer Nick Wu, according to a transcript of the earnings call published by Seeking Alpha. His comment was translated to English by an interpreter who was present on the call.

Wu said the MacBook Neo has some limited specs, including only 8GB of RAM, and he believes this may impact the ability to use certain apps. However, MacBook Neo reviewer Patrick Tomasso played back 4K video in DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro, edited a photo in Adobe Lightroom, and used many tabs in Google Chrome on the laptop, all without issue. In fact, most if not all reviews praised the MacBook Neo's performance.

Wu believes that Apple seems to be positioning the MacBook Neo as a device that is more for "content consumption," like a tablet.

"Of course, it's not that it cannot do all the work, but considering user experience and those hardware limitations, the experience, I think, differs significantly from mainstream products," he said, according to the transcript.

Nevertheless, Wu said the PC industry is taking the MacBook Neo's introduction "very seriously."

"I believe all PC vendors, including upstream vendors like Microsoft, Intel and AMD, they're all taking this very seriously, seriously discussing how to compete with this product in the entire PC ecosystem," said Wu, per the transcript. "The entire PC system will launch corresponding products to compete with Apple."

Ultimately, he said the MacBook Neo's actual impact on the PC market remains to be seen.

"The final market competition outcome is hard to predict," he said. "We just need more time."

With the MacBook Neo launch underway, the clock is officially ticking.

Top Rated Comments

ProMotionPotato Avatar
ProMotionPotato
7 hours ago at 07:43 pm
The most revealing line in this article isn't the "shock" comment. It's this: "all PC vendors, including upstream vendors like Microsoft, Intel and AMD, they're all taking this very seriously."

Upstream vendors. Intel and AMD. The chip makers.

The MacBook Neo is built on an iPhone chip manufactured at iPhone scale under Apple's direct TSMC supply agreements. Intel just raised entry level laptop CPU prices by more than 15%. DRAM costs are pushing mainstream laptop prices toward a 40% increase this year. Apple is insulated from both.

So while the rest of the PC ecosystem scrambles to launch "corresponding products," they'll be doing it with more expensive chips, more expensive memory, and Windows overhead all while trying to hit a price point that Apple can defend permanently because their bill of materials is anchored to iPhone production economics, not PC market volatility.

Wu called it a content consumption device to manage expectations. But every major reviewer ran DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, Lightroom and Chrome on it without issue this week. That's not a tablet. That's a computer that the entire PC industry just admitted they don't know how to compete with.

The clock isn't ticking for Apple.
Score: 74 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
6 hours ago at 07:56 pm
I think the real shock to the system is that Apple has released a comparatively premium-feeling laptop at a price point that PC vendors have occupied for years with 🐕💩 commodity hardware. If Apple, with its stored profit margins, can comfortably enter this market segment without making too many show-stopping compromises, what exactly have PC vendors been selling their customers all this time?
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gigapocket1 Avatar
gigapocket1
6 hours ago at 08:09 pm
All this proves to me is that iPhones can be docked and run Mac OS… and then unplug them and run iOS. No need for 2 devices…. 1 device.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
justanotherdave
6 hours ago at 08:20 pm
Tom’s Hardware, a site devoted to people who build their own PCs and is heavily PC biased, has stated the Neo is the best laptop in its category EVER made and puts the entire industry on notice.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheColtr Avatar
TheColtr
6 hours ago at 08:06 pm
If he see the MacBook Neo as a content consumption device then he, and most of MR forums, has it incorrect.

Example 1) My grandma has a 2014 MacBook Pro that she uses rarely, but won’t give it up because she likes to track medication and print out the list when she goes to the doctor, and she doesn’t want to try to do that on an iPad. She also won’t update her Mac because she doesn’t want to drop 1K.

Example 2)?I used to work in higher ed, where you use Google Classroom/Canvas for LMS, digital textbooks online, the entire school used Google workspace for education so drive, sheets, docs, slides, etc. the last year I was there they moved to a browser based campus printing system. Except for Microsoft Office, everything ran in the browser.

Of course those in Design/Engineering/SWE will need more power, but to say that the Neo is bad because it’s underpowered is wrong. This Mac is a dream (for the price) for the education, business, and various “studies” departments who just use Chrome.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JohnC1959
6 hours ago at 07:56 pm
It will be interesting to see the sales numbers. I expect there are a lot of people that due to use of iPhones have been considering an Apple laptop but felt priced out. This new MacBook won't win over those that are sold on Windows but clearly there must be a good number of Windows users that only use Windows because they thought Apple laptops were too pricey. Once introduced to Apple laptops via the Neo, they are more likely to step up to more costly MacBooks when they outgrow the Neo.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments