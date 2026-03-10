Skip to Content

MacBook Neo Reviews: Is Just 8GB of RAM Enough?

by

The first reviews of the MacBook Neo were published today by selected publications and YouTube channels, ahead of the laptop launching on Wednesday.

MacBook Neo Reviews Are In Feature
Available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver, the MacBook Neo is powered by a version of the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro. The laptop is equipped with a 13-inch display, up to 512GB of storage, and a non-configurable 8GB of RAM.

MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable MacBook ever, and most of the reviews so far call it a great value. In the U.S., pricing starts at just $599, or at an even lower $499 for college students and qualifying educational staff.

The big question: is just 8GB of RAM enough? Most reviewers say yes.

Reviews

The Verge's Antonio G. Di Benedetto said the MacBook Neo's 8GB of RAM is "totally adequate" for "the everyday productivity stuff the Neo is meant to handle":

The MacBook Neo zips through the light workloads it's designed for. The A18 Pro chip actually outperforms Apple's M1 MacBook Air (and most Windows laptops) in single-core processing benchmarks, the spec most vital for the everyday productivity stuff the Neo is meant to handle. That's why this $600 laptop excels at light tasks like web browsing and working on Google Docs. The Neo's 8GB of RAM and slow 256GB storage are totally adequate for living this life, but the machine does feel a little slower at the fringes if you know where to look — like how clicking the Applications folder on the dock sometimes takes a second for the icons to populate.

The relatively paltry RAM and storage prevent the Neo from performing as well in heavier creative apps as the MacBook Airs and Pros, but that's fine.

CNET's Matt Elliott ran Geekbench 6 on the MacBook Neo, and the A18 Pro chip achieved scores of 3,541 for single-core CPU performance and 8,958 for multi-core. This means the MacBook Neo's peak performance tops Macs with the M1 chip, while the single-core number is approaching the M4 chip, so the MacBook Neo should feel particularly "bursty."

Mac Model Multi-Core CPU Score
MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 29,233
Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) 27,726
MacBook Pro (M4 Max) 25,702
MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) 22,490
Mac Studio (M2 Ultra) 21,410
MacBook Pro (M3 Max) 20,960
Mac Studio (M1 Ultra) 18,434
MacBook Air (M5) 17,073
MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) 15,260
MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 14,740
MacBook Air (M4) 14,731
MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) 14,451
MacBook Pro (M1 Max) 12,345
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) 12,345
MacBook Air (M3) 12,020
MacBook Air (M2) 9,709
MacBook Neo (A18 Pro) 8,958
MacBook Air (M1) 8,342

Bloomberg's Chris Welch praised the MacBook Neo's aluminum design, display quality, and the dual speakers on the left and right edges of the laptop:

Even for consumers who stick to more casual computing, the Neo's aluminum build, crisp screen and well-balanced speakers are going to make this a no-brainer purchase for millions. In your hands, the device looks, feels and sounds every bit like a Mac.

Tom's Guide ran its usual battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of display brightness, and the MacBook Neo lasted for 13 hours and 28 minutes. The publication said this is "fantastic endurance for a laptop in this price range," topping the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3's 8 hours and 39 minutes. However, it falls short of the latest MacBook Air, which lasted for 15 hours and 28 minutes in the test.

While the MacBook Neo has only 8GB of RAM, no Touch ID button on the base configuration, no MagSafe, slower USB-C ports instead of Thunderbolt ports, and no backlit keys, most reviews conclude that the laptop is still a great deal.

Fast Company's Harry McCracken:

Overall, though, the MacBook Neo is one of Apple's best recent products, even though its innovation is all about thoughtful cost control, not new features. Along with being a compelling option for anyone shopping for a laptop in its price range, it's the perfect Mac for kids and other loved ones who might otherwise have inherited a dented, poky hand-me-down. I would not be startled to see it fly off shelves.

Additional reviews were published by Ars Technica, WIRED, and 9to5Mac, among others.

Videos








Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

Top Rated Comments

diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
7 hours ago at 07:00 am
"but the machine does feel a little slower at the fringes if you know where to look — like how clicking the Applications folder on the dock sometimes takes a second for the icons to populate"

Unfortunately this is a "feature" of macOS Tahoe, and not a fault of the Neo itself. Last week I transferred someone's data to a new MB Pro 14" M5 2025, and it behaves exactly the same. Not hardware related.
Score: 35 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
7 hours ago at 07:04 am

8 GB is inadequate for a modern machine and it will soon lose functionality for Apple Intelligence Powered by Google Gemini(TM).
Oh darn..what a loss...



Attachment Image
Score: 33 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
7 hours ago at 06:59 am
I do more "heavy duty" computer stuff than a majority of people I know, and I'm fine with 8GB of RAM on my Mac. It'll be fine for many many people who want a cheaper MacBook. If you're a pro and need more, you probably aren't looking at this machine anyway!
Score: 30 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
7 hours ago at 07:01 am

"but the machine does feel a little slower at the fringes if you know where to look — like how clicking the Applications folder on the dock sometimes takes a second for the icons to populate"

Unfortunately this is a "feature" of macOS Tahoe, and not a fault of the Neo itself. Last week I transferred someone's data to a new MB Pro 14" M5 2025, and it behaves exactly the same. Not hardware related.
I just tried it on my M4 Pro with 16gb, and it's slow to populate.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Entilzha
7 hours ago at 07:09 am
iJustine’s video showing a bunch of stuff running simultaneously without issue was quite informative. I’m sure there was SSD swapping, but random regular user isn’t going to care and the ssd likely won’t die before something else does in the laptop.

A very very good device for the price point. 80% of users would be very happy with this as their main device.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 hours ago at 07:07 am
The Neo is going to be great for who it's meant for.

These first few weeks we have to wade through and wait out the people who will try to do too much with it and tell us how it's slower and not as good at more advanced things.

Yes. We know. It's not meant for that.
That's why it's $599.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article477 comments
MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

First MacBook Neo Benchmarks Are In: Here's How It Compares to the M1 MacBook Air

Thursday March 5, 2026 4:07 pm PST by
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core. The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286. Here's how the...
Read Full Article364 comments