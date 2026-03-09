Skip to Content

Apple's Shazam Music Recognition Now Available in ChatGPT

ChatGPT is now able to identify songs that are playing using Apple-owned music service Shazam. With a new Shazam integration, ChatGPT users can type in a question like "Shazam, what is this song?" to bring up a "Tap to Shazam" interface to get the title of a song.

Shazam's full music recognition technology is available in ChatGPT, so users won't need to exit out of the app to identify a song and listen to an inline preview. Using Shazam in ChatGPT works the same way as Shazam on an Apple device.

Shazam can be added to ChatGPT by opening up the ChatGPT settings, navigating to apps, and searching for Shazam. After installation, Shazam can be invoked by starting a request with "Shazam."

Using Shazam in ChatGPT does not require the Shazam app to be installed, and the song recognition functionality can be used on any platform. With the Shazam app installed, songs identified using ChatGPT are added to the Shazam app library for later access.

Shazam is rolling out in ChatGPT as of today.

Top Rated Comments

jayducharme
jayducharme
23 hours ago at 03:04 pm
How is this different from just using the Shazam app? Is this for people who spend their lives in ChatGTP?

Astuces iOS
Astuces iOS
23 hours ago at 03:04 pm
Normally when you use Shazam you wanna use it as fast as possible...

C
Cheesehead Dave
22 hours ago at 03:47 pm
That's nice. Too bad I deleted the app and my account after their CEO decided that mass surveillance and killing humans via AI was perfectly fine.

Arek2217
Arek2217
23 hours ago at 03:43 pm

I really dislike Apple’s built-in Shazam integration when you ask Siri to identify a song. It opens this weird temporary window showing the result, with buttons to open the track in Apple Music that don’t work at all. The worst part is there is no way to copy the song title. I usually end up taking a screenshot so I don’t lose it.
While I share your frustration, there is a way to come back to the tiles you Shazamed. Once you have Shazam in your Control Center, long press allows you to see the history of your past recognitions and then you can open the songs in either Spotify or Apple Music.





Zc456
Zc456
23 hours ago at 03:14 pm
But why? You can just access it from the notification bar if you're in a rush.

jdawgnoonan
jdawgnoonan
23 hours ago at 03:32 pm
I use Shazam frequently and do not understand the point of this. But since we have a generation of users who no longer understand folder structures and believe that knowing how to use social media makes them "Technical" I guess that the next generation of users might get used to not even knowing how to find simple native functionality like this. Luckily, Gen Z seems a little reluctant to get hooked on all of this garbage that Gen X and the Millennials created, so maybe humanity will luck out. And maybe AI will eventually make everything simple, but it needs to get a lot faster and maybe run native to accomplish that.

