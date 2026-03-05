Skip to Content

Apple Seeds Revised Third Betas of iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 to Developers, New Public Betas

Apple today seeded revised third betas of the upcoming iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming three days after Apple provided the initial beta to developers. Apple has also released a new version of iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 for public beta testers.

Registered developers and public beta testers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 add multiple new features to the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌. A Playlist Playground feature in Apple Music lets you generate songs for any idea, mood, emotion, or activity using a text-based prompt. There's also a Concerts Near You feature for finding local shows, and a redesigned look for albums and playlists with full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts is getting native video podcasting capabilities that will make it easier to create, distribute, and monetize video podcast content through the Podcasts app. Video episodes will integrate with existing Apple podcasts features, like personalized recommendations and editorial suggestions.

Apple is testing end-to-end encryption for RCS, which will eventually bring full encryption to text conversations between Android and ‌iPhone‌ users. Apple is testing ‌RCS‌ with iPhone-to-iPhone conversations and iPhone-to-Android conversations.

Stolen Device Protection is enabled by default, there's a new ambient music widget, new average bedtime metrics in the sleep app, and plenty more. All of the features in iOS 26.4 can be found in our iOS 26.4 beta features guide.

Update: Apple also released a new third beta of watchOS 26.4.

K
KMTH
1 day ago at 12:06 pm
PLEASE let this resolve my Messages issue on my 17 Pro!!!!!!! Phone is virtually unusable for messages, but seems to be unimpacted on my 15 and 16 Pro Max!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phuklok1 Avatar
phuklok1
1 day ago at 12:18 pm
we’re at iOS 26.4, Apple. Please throw us a bone and give us a system wide real graphic equalizer that remembers individual Bluetooth settings, it’s really not that difficult. we’re talking 90s tech. i bet a single competent apple dev can knock it out in one afternoon.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tywebb13
23 hours ago at 12:41 pm
ios and ipados is build 23E5223k

watchos is build 23T5226i
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Ethan.Albano
23 hours ago at 12:50 pm
New build has not fixed my Safari loading issues.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JCCL
1 day ago at 12:10 pm
Now this is unexpected. Downloading. There’s also an updated WatchOS Beta
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dchronus
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
Will this fix the horrible sync issues I’ve been seeing to my watch? A man can hope 😂
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
