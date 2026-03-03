Skip to Content

iOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 Are Coming Soon

by

Apple today confirmed that iPadOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 are on the way. The updates will likely be released at some point this week or next week.

iOS 26
iPadOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 are both mentioned on the tech specs page for the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, which launch on Wednesday, March 11.

The full text from Apple's website:

Studio Display is compatible with the following Mac models with Apple silicon and macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 or later:

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)
14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)
13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020 and later)
15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)
13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 2020 and later)
Mac Studio (2022 and later)
Mac mini (2020 and later)
Mac Pro (2023 and later)
24-inch iMac (2021 and later)

Studio Display is compatible with the following iPad models with iPadOS 26.3.1 or later:

iPad Pro (M4 and M5)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd–6th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation)
iPad Air (M2, M3, and M4)
iPad Air (5th generation)

MacRumors also continues to see evidence of Apple preparing iOS 26.3.1, so there should be at least three minor software updates coming soon.

iOS 26.3.1, iPadOS 26.3.1, and macOS 26.3.1 may also include bug fixes and/or security patches.

visionOS 26.3.1 was released last week with an Apple TV app bug fix.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe
Related Forums: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Two New Products

Monday March 2, 2026 7:49 am PST by
Apple today introduced two new devices, including the iPhone 17e and an updated iPad Air. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Apple's second-generation C1X modem for faster 5G, and a doubled 256GB of base storage. In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the ...
Read Full Article
Apple iPhone 17e feature

Apple Announces iPhone 17e With A19 Chip, MagSafe, and More

Monday March 2, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today announced the iPhone 17e, featuring the A19 chip, MagSafe connectivity, faster charging, and more. The iPhone 17e contains the A19 chip introduced in iPhone 17. It features a 6-core GPU and a 4-core GPU. Apple pointed out that this makes it up to 2x faster than the iPhone 11. The new 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models. The iPhone 17e also contains...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPad Air M4 Chip 1

Apple Unveils iPad Air With M4 Chip, Increased RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and More

Monday March 2, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new iPad Air, with key upgrades including Apple's M4 chip for faster performance, an increased 12GB of RAM, Apple's N1 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and Apple's custom C1X modem in cellular models. The new iPad Air has the same overall design as the previous-generation model, which is equipped with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support....
Read Full Article189 comments