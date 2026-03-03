iOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 Are Coming Soon

Apple today confirmed that iPadOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 are on the way. The updates will likely be released at some point this week or next week.



iPadOS 26.3.1 and macOS 26.3.1 are both mentioned on the tech specs page for the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, which launch on Wednesday, March 11.

The full text from Apple's website:

Studio Display is compatible with the following Mac models with Apple silicon and macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 or later: 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020 and later)

15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Pro (2023 and later)

24-inch iMac (2021 and later) Studio Display is compatible with the following iPad models with iPadOS 26.3.1 or later: iPad Pro (M4 and M5)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd–6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation)

iPad Air (M2, M3, and M4)

iPad Air (5th generation)

MacRumors also continues to see evidence of Apple preparing iOS 26.3.1, so there should be at least three minor software updates coming soon.

iOS 26.3.1, iPadOS 26.3.1, and macOS 26.3.1 may also include bug fixes and/or security patches.

visionOS 26.3.1 was released last week with an Apple TV app bug fix.