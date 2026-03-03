New Apple Studio Display and Studio Display XDR Don't Work With Intel Macs

If you still have a Mac with an Intel chip inside, you're not going to want to pick up one of the new Studio Display or Studio Display XDR models.



According to Apple's list of compatible Macs, neither model will work with an Intel-based Mac. Apple says that the Studio Display is compatible with a long list of Macs dating back to 2020, but they all have M-series chips inside.

Apple started phasing out Intel Macs in 2020 when it released the first devices with Apple silicon. Intel chips were phased out in the ‌MacBook Air‌ in 2020 and ‌MacBook Pro‌ line in 2021, and other Macs followed. The last Intel Mac was the ‌Mac Pro‌, and the Intel version was discontinued in 2023. Apple hasn't sold an Intel Mac for close to three years.

With Intel Macs long discontinued, Apple is phasing out support as well. macOS Tahoe will be the final software update for Intel-based Macs, and Intel Macs will not get macOS 27. While Intel Macs will not be updated past ‌macOS Tahoe‌, Apple plans to provide security updates for three additional years.

The new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR will be available for pre-order on March 4 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.