Studio Display XDR White Paper Reveals New Color System and Future Calibration Feature

Apple's newly published Studio Display XDR Technology Overview white paper reveals two notable display technologies: a forthcoming Full Calibration feature and a new color measurement model called Apple CMF 2026.



According to the document, a future macOS update will introduce Full Calibration, a feature that allows users to recalibrate key display characteristics using professional measurement equipment. Apple says Full Calibration will adjust the white point, primary color coordinates, luminance, and gamma response of the display when used with a compatible spectroradiometer. The feature is not available at launch.

The functionality is aimed at professional color workflows, allowing the display to be recalibrated at the hardware level to maintain accuracy over time or match specific production environments. Apple currently ships each Studio Display XDR with factory calibration, alongside a set of reference presets designed for common color standards.

The white paper also introduces Apple CMF 2026, a new system Apple developed to improve how displays are measured and calibrated. Most display calibration today relies on the long-standing CIE 1931 color matching functions, a model created nearly a century ago to represent how humans perceive color.

Apple says Apple CMF 2026 addresses limitations in the CIE 1931 model that can cause displays to look slightly different even when they are calibrated to the same standard. According to the company, the new system improves visual consistency by more closely matching how colors actually appear to the human eye.

Each ‌Studio Display‌ XDR is individually calibrated using Apple CMF 2026 at the factory. However, Apple continues to support the traditional CIE 1931 system through its reference presets to maintain compatibility with existing professional workflows.

Apple says it is also working with the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) to help develop a broader industry standard based on this research, with the goal of improving color consistency across displays from different manufacturers. The ‌Studio Display‌ XDR is the first Apple display to support Apple CMF 2026.