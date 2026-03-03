Skip to Content

These Macs Can't Run the Studio Display XDR at 120Hz

by

The new Studio Display XDR features a mini-LED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, but you'll need a newer Mac to get support for the full 120Hz.

studio display xdr
According to Apple, Macs that have an M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, or M3 will only support the Studio Display XDR at 60Hz. All other features remain available.

For the full 120Hz refresh rate, you'll need to have a Mac with one of the following chips:

  • ‌M2‌ Pro, ‌M2‌ Max, ‌M2‌ Ultra
  • M3 Pro, M3 Max, M3 Ultra
  • M4 Pro, M4 Max
  • M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max

All Macs that have an Apple silicon chip can be used with the Studio Display XDR with the upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 update.

As for the iPad, The M5 iPad Pro supports the Studio Display at 120Hz, but all other compatible ‌iPad‌ models are limited to 60Hz. Compatible iPads include the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌, the 3rd-6th generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, 1st-4th generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, the ‌M2‌, M3, and M4 iPad Air models, and the 5th-generation ‌iPad Air‌.

For older Macs and iPads that don't support 120Hz, there is little reason to select the more expensive Studio Display XDR over the standard Studio Display. The Studio Display starts at $1,599, while the XDR model starts at $3,299.

The Studio Display XDR will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time, with a launch to follow on March 11.

Top Rated Comments

appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
51 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Too expensive in general. I really wanted a monitor with these specs but $2000 was my hard limit.

Now it’s not even compatible with my MacBook Pro 1 M1 Pro, so it’s even easier to resist.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
U
upandown
46 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Would much rather have a far superior OLED monitor than these. And older Mac’s can run it at 120hz no problem.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Ferrandix
49 minutes ago at 10:23 am
and... M4?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abowlby Avatar
abowlby
46 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Apple is willing to throw dust in Mother Nature's eyes if it means pushing people off their perfectly capable M1 MacBook Pros. 😄
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tyranne201
45 minutes ago at 10:27 am
imagine paying 4k for a monitor that doesn't deliver all the features on your 3k Mac.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
21 minutes ago at 10:51 am

Imagine displays that require a certain main computer CPU to work. What BS. Cook needs to go.
Gating things behind Tahoe OS is the bigger offense to me.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments