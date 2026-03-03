Amazon Takes Up to $150 Off Apple's 14-Inch M5 MacBook Pro

Amazon today has dropped the price of the 2025 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. With the announcement of new MacBook Pro models this week, Apple no longer sells this 512GB model of the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple instead has shifted the line to focus entirely on configurations with 1TB of storage, with varying RAM sizes. The 16GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro is available for $1,649.00 ($50 off) and the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,846.00 on Amazon ($53 off).

Shoppers should note that we are calculating discounts based on the new prices of each notebook. With the launch of the new models, Apple has cut the prices of the M5 MacBook Pro by $100, which Amazon hasn't yet accounted for.

This version of the MacBook Pro launched in October and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. Apple just announced the upgraded M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro, but it could be a while before we see steep discounts on these models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.