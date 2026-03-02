Skip to Content

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Some of the estimated values increased slightly, while others decreased slightly.

iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values
iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $685 Up to $670
iPhone 16 Pro Up to $550 Up to $550
iPhone 16 Plus Up to $455 Up to $450
iPhone 16 Up to $435 Up to $420
iPhone 16e Up to $310 Not accepted
iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $465 Up to $470
iPhone 15 Pro Up to $375 Up to $400
iPhone 15 Plus Up to $320 Up to $330
iPhone 15 Up to $310 Up to $310
iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $350 Up to $370
iPhone 14 Pro Up to $295 Up to $300
iPhone 14 Plus Up to $235 Up to $240
iPhone 14 Up to $225 Up to $220
iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $75 Up to $80
iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $305 Up to $300
iPhone 13 Pro Up to $240 Up to $230
iPhone 13 Up to $195 Up to $180
iPhone 13 mini Up to $145 Up to $150
iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $220 Up to $220
iPhone 12 Pro Up to $180 Up to $160
iPhone 12 Up to $125 Up to $130
iPhone 12 mini Up to $85 Up to $90
iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $145 Up to $150
iPhone 11 Pro Up to $130 Up to $130
iPhone 11 Up to $100 Up to $100
iPhone XS Max Up to $90 Up to $100
iPhone XS Up to $65 Up to $70
iPhone XR Up to $80 Up to $80
iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Plus Up to $40 Up to $50
iPhone 8 Up to $35 Up to $40

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values
iPad Pro Up to $670 Up to $685
iPad Air Up to $445 Up to $400
iPad Up to $220 Up to $170
iPad mini Up to $250 Up to $255

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values
MacBook Pro Up to $685 Up to $710
MacBook Air Up to $485 Up to $470
iMac Up to $355 Up to $375
iMac Pro Up to $325 Up to $325
Mac mini Up to $340 Up to $340
Mac Studio Up to $975 Up to $1,030
Mac Pro Up to $2,090 Up to $2,520

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Model New Values Old Values
Apple Watch Series 10 Up to $150 Up to $160
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $295 Up to $335
Apple Watch Series 9 Up to $120 Up to $125
Apple Watch Ultra Up to $215 Up to $245
Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $90 Up to $95
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $55 Up to $60
Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $65 Up to $65
Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $45 Up to $50
Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $30 Up to $30
Apple Watch Series 5 Not accepted Up to $25

