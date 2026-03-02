Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.



The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Some of the estimated values increased slightly, while others decreased slightly.



iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $685 Up to $670 iPhone 16 Pro Up to $550 Up to $550 iPhone 16 Plus Up to $455 Up to $450 iPhone 16 Up to $435 Up to $420 iPhone 16e Up to $310 Not accepted iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $465 Up to $470 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $375 Up to $400 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $320 Up to $330 iPhone 15 Up to $310 Up to $310 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $350 Up to $370 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $295 Up to $300 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $235 Up to $240 iPhone 14 Up to $225 Up to $220 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $75 Up to $80 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $305 Up to $300 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $240 Up to $230 iPhone 13 Up to $195 Up to $180 iPhone 13 mini Up to $145 Up to $150 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $220 Up to $220 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $180 Up to $160 iPhone 12 Up to $125 Up to $130 iPhone 12 mini Up to $85 Up to $90 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $145 Up to $150 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $130 Up to $130 iPhone 11 Up to $100 Up to $100 iPhone XS Max Up to $90 Up to $100 iPhone XS Up to $65 Up to $70 iPhone XR Up to $80 Up to $80 iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $40 Up to $50 iPhone 8 Up to $35 Up to $40

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values iPad Pro Up to $670 Up to $685 iPad Air Up to $445 Up to $400 iPad Up to $220 Up to $170 iPad mini Up to $250 Up to $255

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values MacBook Pro Up to $685 Up to $710 MacBook Air Up to $485 Up to $470 iMac Up to $355 Up to $375 iMac Pro Up to $325 Up to $325 Mac mini Up to $340 Up to $340 Mac Studio Up to $975 Up to $1,030 Mac Pro Up to $2,090 Up to $2,520

Apple Watch