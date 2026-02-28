Skip to Content

Apple Launched iPhone 16e One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, Apple launched the iPhone 16e, a new entry-level model that brought Apple Intelligence support and a modern design to the company's most affordable iPhone.

Apple announced the ‌iPhone 16e‌ on February 19, 2025 in a press release, positioning the device as a new member of the iPhone 16 lineup rather than as a continuation of the ‌iPhone‌ SE branding that had previously represented Apple's lowest-cost ‌iPhone‌. Pre-orders opened shortly after the announcement and the device launched the following week.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ adopted the same general design of the ‌iPhone‌ 13, but with a single rear camera, frosted back glass, and a USB-C port. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR, True Tone, and wide color. The display features a "notch" for the TrueDepth camera system rather than the Dynamic Island found on the other ‌iPhone 16‌ models. Apple offers the ‌iPhone 16e‌ in black and white finishes only.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is powered by the A18 chip with a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple highlighted that the A18 made the ‌iPhone 16e‌ capable of supporting ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, which allows what Apple describes as optical-quality 2x zoom through sensor cropping. The front-facing TrueDepth camera is 12 megapixels and supports Face ID for authentication.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ was also significant for being the first device to include an Apple-designed modem in the form of the C1 chip. Battery life was another focus at launch. Apple said the ‌iPhone 16e‌ can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback. The device also notably lacks MagSafe connectivity.

Apple is expected to announce its successor, ‌iPhone‌ 17e, next week at or around its special "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai. The device is rumored to feature the A19 chip, C1X modem, ‌MagSafe‌ connectivity, and the N1 wireless chip, for the same $599 starting price.

