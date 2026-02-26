Upcoming Apple Announcements Likely to Focus on Chip Refreshes

Apple's imminent series of announcements will focus on chip updates, rather than redesigned devices, according to a known leaker.



In a new post, the Weibo leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said Apple's scheduled announcements for next week focus on refreshed devices with basic generational chip upgrades, rather than more fundamental redesigns.

Earlier this month, Apple invited the media to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased "a big week ahead," with announcements starting Monday.

Successors to the iPhone 16e, entry-level iPad, iPad Air, M4 MacBook Air, M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro, Apple TV, and HomePod are all rumored to arrive soon, offering little more than chip refreshes. The most significant new device in the immediate pipeline is the low-cost MacBook, which is set to feature an iPhone's A-series chip. Little is known about what the machine will look like beyond offering a 12.9-inch LCD display and a selection of fun color options, and there's a high chance it will re-use components from existing devices.

Apple devices with major new designs are still expected to arrive this year, such as the first foldable ‌iPhone‌, a smart home hub product, and the M6-series ‌MacBook Pro‌, but largely not until the second-half of the year.