Higher-End AirPods Pro With 'Apple Intelligence' Rumored to Launch This Year

While the AirPods Pro 3 launched less than six months ago, it has been rumored that Apple plans to unveil new AirPods Pro this year.

airpods pro 3 design
Instead of AirPods Pro 4, it has been rumored that the new AirPods Pro will be a higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3. This would be similar to the regular AirPods 4, which are available in two versions, with and without active noise cancellation.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and multiple other sources in the Apple rumor scene, the new AirPods Pro will be equipped with tiny infrared cameras that can "see around you." Kuo said the cameras will enable in-air gesture controls, and provide an enhanced audio experience between the AirPods Pro and Vision Pro.

In addition, an occasional Apple leaker known as "Kosutami" claimed the infrared cameras will allow for the AirPods Pro to be "connected with Apple Intelligence." Specifically, it has been reported that Visual Intelligence will be a core feature of the camera-equipped AirPods Pro and Apple's other wearable AI devices.

If these rumors are accurate, there would be two AirPods Pro 3 models:

  • AirPods Pro 3: $249
  • AirPods Pro 3 with Cameras: Likely $299-$349+

Apple has never offered multiple AirPods Pro product SKUs at the same time, but it is certainly plausible given the AirPods 4 precedent.

Here are all of the AirPods Pro models ever released:

  • AirPods Pro: October 28, 2019
  • AirPods Pro (MagSafe Charging Case): October 18, 2021
  • AirPods Pro 2: September 7, 2022
  • AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C Charging Case): September 12, 2023
  • AirPods Pro 3: September 9, 2025

It is unclear when Apple plans to announce the new AirPods Pro this year, but September or October is most likely based on historical patterns.

