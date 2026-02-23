Apple's AI Wearables Expected to Lean Heavily on Visual Intelligence

by

Apple's Visual Intelligence is expected to feature heavily in the company's upcoming set of AI wearable devices, which could include smart glasses, a pendant, and more advanced AirPods, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Visual Intelligence Feature
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that hints dropped by CEO Tim Cook in recent months suggested the Apple Intelligence feature would be central to the devices, with Cook's comments following a pattern similar to how he foreshadowed the importance of health sensors and augmented reality before the launch of Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, respectively.

On iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, Visual Intelligence lets you use the camera to learn more about places and objects around you. It can also summarize text, read text out loud, translate text, search Google for items, ask ChatGPT, and more.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple's upcoming smart glasses will have an advanced camera system with a high-resolution camera that's able to capture photos and videos, as well as a second camera that provides visual information to ‌Siri‌ and environmental context.

Meanwhile, the AI pin – should the device make it to launch – is said to have a lower-resolution camera to provide the AI with visual insight, but it won't be able to take photos or videos. The camera is always-on, recording what's around the wearer. Like the AI pin, the more advanced AirPods will have a low-resolution camera that's designed for information, rather than photo capture.

During a discussion about AI and Apple Intelligence on the company's holiday quarter earnings call, Cook touted Visual Intelligence as "one of our most popular features." Cook said it "helps users learn and do more than ever with the content on their iPhone screen, making it faster to search, take action and answer questions across their apps."

On another occasion, during a recent all-hands meeting with employees about AI, the Apple chief reportedly singled out Visual Intelligence as a standout element of Apple Intelligence – even though the feature relies heavily on OpenAI and Google technologies. Gurman argues that Cook "wouldn't be putting it at the forefront of his remarks if things weren't going to accelerate in that area soon."

Apple's smart glasses will compete with the Meta Ray-Bans. Apple is said to have recently provided its hardware engineering team with prototypes, and it is targeting a 2027 launch. Production on the glasses could begin as soon as December 2026.

AirPods with cameras are planned for as early as this year, while Apple's work on the AI pin is apparently in the early stages, and it's possible that it could still be canceled. If work continues, the AI pin could launch as soon as 2027.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Tags: Mark Gurman, Visual Intelligence Guide

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9...
Read Full Article118 comments
Apple Watch 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know Feature

Apple Watch: 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know

Thursday February 19, 2026 7:38 am PST by
Apple Watch is now eleven generations in, and packed with useful features that are easy to miss at first glance. To help you get more out of your new device, we've rounded up 15 practical tips you might not have discovered yet, including a few that long-time users often overlook. Bounce Between Two Apps On your Apple Watch, double-press the Digital Crown to see a deck of all currently...
Read Full Article35 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Three Upcoming Apple Products Seemingly Spotted in macOS 26.3 Code

Friday February 20, 2026 7:36 am PST by
macOS 26.3 hints at Apple's rumored lower-cost MacBook, and two new Studio Display models, according to Macworld's Filipe Espósito. Espósito found the following codenames within macOS 26.3's source code, and he revealed the upcoming products that they likely correspond with, based on previous reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and others. The codenames:J700: Lower-cost MacBook J427:...
Read Full Article87 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

10 Reasons to Wait for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:12 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article95 comments

Top Rated Comments

everybodylovesramen Avatar
everybodylovesramen
35 minutes ago at 03:40 am
oh boy let’s waste more RAM on vaporware from the plagiarism machine.

tim cook doesn’t care about users he cares about stockholders.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
29 minutes ago at 03:47 am
More and more, the Apple pipeline seems to be products of little value, innovation or real world use cases.

Apple Intelligence. The irony.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
28 minutes ago at 03:47 am
A pendant. FFS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yr Blues Avatar
Yr Blues
23 minutes ago at 03:53 am
Too invasive and Orwellian/dystopic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
14 minutes ago at 04:02 am
I get the appeal of Visual Intelligence for some, especially when traveling.

For me, if I’m walking around a gorgeous city in another country I’d rather not be looking at my phone any more than I have to.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
27 minutes ago at 03:48 am
please no more apple intelligence honestly were tired it will never work
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments