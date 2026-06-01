One Week to Go: Apple Gets Ready for WWDC 2026 With YouTube Placeholder

We're just a week out from the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, and Apple's keynote will take place on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Ahead of the event, Apple has launched its WWDC 2026 YouTube event placeholder.

Apple's YouTube page has a "Notify me" button that lets you set a reminder for the keynote in your local time. It's a useful way to make sure you're ready to watch when the event happens because you'll get a notification ahead of when the livestream begins.

The ‌WWDC 2026‌ keynote will be streamed on YouTube, on the Apple Events page, and in the Apple TV app. We'll also have coverage on MacRumors.com for those who are unable to watch.

At this year's event, Apple will introduce the latest versions of its software, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The main focus will be on Siri and the major AI updates coming to Apple's personal assistant.

‌Siri‌ is going to be much smarter, with chatbot-like capabilities and a dedicated ‌Siri‌ app. We have details on what to expect in our iOS 27 roundup.