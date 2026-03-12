Skip to Content

Samsung's Monitor Sale Includes Free Copy of Resident Evil Requiem, Plus TV and Galaxy Deals

by

Samsung introduced the newest line of Galaxy products last month, including the S26 smartphones and Galaxy Buds4. Today, you can find a few discounts on some of these products, plus savings on Samsung's most popular monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame TVs.

Monitors

samsung odyssey monitor purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung has a few unique monitor deals this week, offering a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem at no cost when purchasing select monitors. This includes select monitors on this landing page, with up to $1,000 in savings on these displays. When you register these monitors after purchasing them, you'll get a download code for Resident Evil Requiem, which is a $70 value.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
Samsung Monitor Sale

TVs

samsung the frame tv purple

In regards to TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off), a match of the all-time low price.

$600 OFF
65-inch The Frame for $1,199.99

$1,200 OFF
75-inch The Frame Pro for $1,999.99

Galaxy Products

samsung galaxy s26

You can get up to $380 instant trade-in credit when pre-ordering the Galaxy S26, up to $480 credit for the Galaxy S26+, and up to $720 credit for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If not trading in an older device, Samsung is still offering $150 in Samsung credit when ordering each smartphone.

UP TO $720 CREDIT
Samsung Galaxy S26 Smartphones

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 4 yellow

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Monday March 9, 2026 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes. New Emoji Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article488 comments

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
2 hours ago at 07:41 am
Apple is going to counter STAT with a free month of Apple Arcade with purchase of a new monitor!*

*XDR only. Studio Display excluded.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments