Samsung's Monitor Sale Includes Free Copy of Resident Evil Requiem, Plus TV and Galaxy Deals
Samsung introduced the newest line of Galaxy products last month, including the S26 smartphones and Galaxy Buds4. Today, you can find a few discounts on some of these products, plus savings on Samsung's most popular monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame TVs.
Monitors
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Samsung has a few unique monitor deals this week, offering a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem at no cost when purchasing select monitors. This includes select monitors on this landing page, with up to $1,000 in savings on these displays. When you register these monitors after purchasing them, you'll get a download code for Resident Evil Requiem, which is a $70 value.
- 32-inch ViewFinity S70A UHD Monitor - $299.99, down from $459.99
- 32-inch Odyssey G70D Monitor - $599.99, down from $799.99 (free game code)
- 27-inch Odyssey OLED G60SD Monitor - $699.99, down from $899.99 (free game code)
- 49-inch Odyssey G91F Monitor - $779.99, down from $999.99 (free game code)
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SD Monitor - $1,199.99, down from $2039.98 (free game code)
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99 (free game code)
TVs
In regards to TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off), a match of the all-time low price.
- 55-inch QLED QEF1 Smart TV - $379.99, down from $599.99
- 55-inch QLED Q7F Smart TV - $379.99, down from $529.99
- 55-inch QLED Q8F Smart TV - $599.99, down from $749.99
- 75-inch Vision AI Smart TV - $599.99, down from $1,199.99
- 50-inch The Frame - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN70F Smart TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch The Frame - $1,199.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch OLED S95F Smart TV - $1,899.99, down from $2,299.99
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch The Frame Pro - $2,999.99, down from $4,299.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90F Smart TV - $2,299.99, down from $4,499.99
Galaxy Products
You can get up to $380 instant trade-in credit when pre-ordering the Galaxy S26, up to $480 credit for the Galaxy S26+, and up to $720 credit for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If not trading in an older device, Samsung is still offering $150 in Samsung credit when ordering each smartphone.
- Galaxy S26 - Up to $380 trade-in credit
- Galaxy S26+ - Up to $480 trade-in credit
- Galaxy S26 Ultra - Up to $720 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Buds4 - Get $30 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Buds4 Pro - Get $30 Samsung credit
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
