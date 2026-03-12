Samsung's Monitor Sale Includes Free Copy of Resident Evil Requiem, Plus TV and Galaxy Deals

Samsung introduced the newest line of Galaxy products last month, including the S26 smartphones and Galaxy Buds4. Today, you can find a few discounts on some of these products, plus savings on Samsung's most popular monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame TVs.



Monitors

Samsung has a few unique monitor deals this week, offering a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem at no cost when purchasing select monitors. This includes select monitors on this landing page, with up to $1,000 in savings on these displays. When you register these monitors after purchasing them, you'll get a download code for Resident Evil Requiem, which is a $70 value.

TVs

In regards to TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $1,999.99 ($1,200 off), a match of the all-time low price.

Galaxy Products

You can get up to $380 instant trade-in credit when pre-ordering the Galaxy S26, up to $480 credit for the Galaxy S26+, and up to $720 credit for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If not trading in an older device, Samsung is still offering $150 in Samsung credit when ordering each smartphone.

