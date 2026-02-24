Sonos Planning Another App Overhaul With Live Activities Support

by

Sonos is preparing a major update to its app that aims to simplify navigation and introduce iPhone Lock Screen controls using Live Activities, part of a broader effort to rebuild confidence after the company's troubled 2024 software overhaul, Bloomberg reports.

sonos logo
Sonos plans to roll out a series of optional changes to its ‌iPhone‌ and Android app in the coming months, with the company focusing on usability improvements, navigation, and more accessible playback controls. The update is expected to arrive gradually rather than as a sweeping redesign, reflecting a different release strategy following the company's widely criticized 2024 app relaunch.

Sonos CEO Tom Conrad recently demonstrated early versions of the revised interface during a meeting at the company's headquarters in Goleta, California. He admitted to Bloomberg that the current version of the app still contains several usability issues despite improvements made over the past year. While the final design is still evolving, the goal is to reduce friction in common tasks such as switching rooms, managing playback, and accessing frequently used controls.

A notable change being developed specifically for iOS involves adding Lock Screen playback controls for Sonos speakers. The feature is already available on Android devices, where users can control music without opening the Sonos app. On the ‌iPhone‌, Sonos plans to implement similar functionality using Apple's Live Activities feature.

Live Activities were introduced in iOS 16 as part of the system's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island experience. The framework allows apps to display continuously updated information on the Lock Screen and, on supported devices, within the ‌Dynamic Island‌ area. Live Activities are commonly used for tasks such as tracking sports scores, ride-sharing progress, deliveries, or timers, but they can also provide persistent media controls.

Sonos has not yet provided a release date for the updated interface. Further details about the changes may be shared with customers in late March or April once development progresses further.

Tags: Bloomberg, Sonos

Popular Stories

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article132 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Sunday February 22, 2026 5:29 pm PST by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Read Full Article47 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

Sunday February 22, 2026 8:41 am PST by
The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices. If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first...
Read Full Article103 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Apple's Low-Cost Colorful MacBook: All the Rumors

Friday February 20, 2026 2:37 pm PST by
Apple has been developing a more affordable version of the MacBook, and it's rumored to be launching in under two weeks. This is going to be one of Apple's most unique Macs, because there hasn't really been anything quite like it before. We've rounded up everything we know about the low-cost MacBook ahead of its March debut. Design Rumors about the MacBook's design make it sound a lot...
Read Full Article278 comments

Top Rated Comments

E
Entilzha
38 minutes ago at 07:38 am
I’m sure this will go well. Sonos never misses in their app redesigns.

(THE PRECEDING WAS SARCASM FOR THE SARCASM-IMPAIRED)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
icwhatudidthere
25 minutes ago at 07:51 am

I never understood how a redesign of their app was such a calamity to users. Are we talking about the same products? I open the Sonos app maybe once a year. It is mostly for just setting up your speakers, which barely ever need to be touched again after being set up. Sure they have features in the app for playing audio sources but that's really just because feel obligated to have it. It isn't meant to be the primary way to play audio. 99% of the time the audio going through my various Sonos devices is coming from the TV. If I'm playing from my phone, I'm not using the Sonos app. I'll use my music app(s), and stream directly to the speakers.

So why exactly did the earth stop rotating over an update to the Sonos app?
Multi room playback and control, choosing music from multiple sources, setting alarms. Just because you don’t use it doesn’t mean nobody does.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neptunexp
10 minutes ago at 08:06 am

I never understood how a redesign of their app was such a calamity to users. Are we talking about the same products? I open the Sonos app maybe once a year. It is mostly for just setting up your speakers, which barely ever need to be touched again after being set up. Sure they have features in the app for playing audio sources but that's really just because feel obligated to have it. It isn't meant to be the primary way to play audio. 99% of the time the audio going through my various Sonos devices is coming from the TV. If I'm playing from my phone, I'm not using the Sonos app. I'll use my music app(s), and stream directly to the speakers.

So why exactly did the earth stop rotating over an update to the Sonos app?
I have 10 rooms in my home with Sonos speakers, and listen to music every day in my home office. I have never used my system the way you describe and access the Sonos app multiple times per day. For users like me, the shortcomings of the current app are real and very annoying. One of their problems is they have devices controllable by voice, devices that interface with AirPlay, devices you can control with buttons, AND devices that are often hidden in closets and can't be accessed via AirPlay, voice or physical controls. So the app is absolutely necessary for many, and probably most Sonos users. It's awesome that you have a workflow that doesn't require it, but you're likely in the minority of Sonos users.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
KMTH
9 minutes ago at 08:06 am

I never understood how a redesign of their app was such a calamity to users. Are we talking about the same products? I open the Sonos app maybe once a year. It is mostly for just setting up your speakers, which barely ever need to be touched again after being set up. Sure they have features in the app for playing audio sources but that's really just because feel obligated to have it. It isn't meant to be the primary way to play audio. 99% of the time the audio going through my various Sonos devices is coming from the TV. If I'm playing from my phone, I'm not using the Sonos app. I'll use my music app(s), and stream directly to the speakers.

So why exactly did the earth stop rotating over an update to the Sonos app?
it sounds like all of your devices are newish -- some of their older (but not too old) devices don't support airplay and therefore can't be controlled (for multi-room playback) without their app.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments