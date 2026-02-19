Report: Meta Revives Smartwatch Plans to Take On Apple Watch

by

Meta is set to release its first smartwatch this year featuring health-tracking and built-in Meta AI, reports The Information.

Meta
The smartwatch, which would compete directly with Apple Watch and other brands, is the result of a revived project that Meta canceled in 2022 amid broader spending cuts at its Reality Labs hardware division.

The original project involved plans to release three different camera-equipped watch models, but it doesn't sound like they will be part of the company's future product lineup. The new watch is code-named "Malibu 2."

The smartwatch could arrive alongside Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses – which could reportedly include facial recognition – and it sounds like they will almost definitely appear before a pair of mixed reality glasses that the company has also been developing.

Internally code-named "Pheonix," the MR glasses are said to have been delayed until 2027. Meta executives are said to have grown concerned that launching too many devices in quick succession could confuse customers, hence the delay.

Last year, the Facebook parent company launched its Ray-Ban Display AR glasses, which apparently proved so popular that Meta had to delay an international rollout. Those glasses use a neural wristband for its gestural interface, so it's possible the new smartwatch could potentially take over those controls.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is developing rival smart glasses, an AI pin, and AirPods with cameras, all of which will connect to the iPhone and will interface with the smarter version of Siri that's in the works.

Apple is targeting a 2027 launch for the glasses, and the AI pin could arrive in the same year, if development continues. The new AirPods could arrive as soon as this year.

Tags: Meta, The Information

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article188 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article59 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26.4's New CarPlay Video Feature Shown in Action

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:29 am PST by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability. There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but...
Read Full Article51 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Rumor: Apple to Announce Multiple New Products in First Week of March

Tuesday February 17, 2026 6:35 pm PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. And now, rumors are surfacing about Apple's broader plans for that week. Daring Fireball's John Gruber today guessed that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4:What strikes...
Read Full Article116 comments
iphone 17 pro green

iPhone 17 Pro Max Curiously Becomes Most Traded-In Smartphone

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:13 am PST by
New trade-in data indicates that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has rapidly become the single most traded-in smartphone. According to a new report from SellCell, Apple's latest flagship iPhone has quickly risen to the top of the independent trade-in market, accounting for 11.5% of all devices appearing in the top-20 trade-in rankings just months after release. The analysis is based on SellCell...
Read Full Article175 comments

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
27 minutes ago at 04:34 am

Apple should double down on first-party wearables as accessory devices are the key to keeping the iPhone as the halo and ecosystem lock-in device for users. This whole category remains ripe for the taking, but Apple seems too cautious here. Some ideas to do that include changing up the Apple Watch design, even in a one-off “edition” model; pushing out some of the AI devices such as the Ray-Ban competitor glasses; and getting serious about lower-cost fitness tracker bands like Whoop or rings like Oura for folks that don’t want to wear an Apple Watch all day. You’re a hardware company, people love your hardware, do more hardware.
Ecosystems suck. Mix and match is healthy
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AirunJae Avatar
AirunJae
23 minutes ago at 04:38 am

Apple should double down on first-party wearables as accessory devices are the key to keeping the iPhone as the halo and ecosystem lock-in device for users. This whole category remains ripe for the taking, but Apple seems too cautious here. Some ideas to do that include changing up the Apple Watch design, even in a one-off “edition” model; pushing out some of the AI devices such as the Ray-Ban competitor glasses; and getting serious about lower-cost fitness tracker bands like Whoop or rings like Oura for folks that don’t want to wear an Apple Watch all day. You’re a hardware company, people love your hardware, do more hardware.
I believe that Ray-Ban competitor glasses are in the works, but your larger point on focusing on hardware stands. I've tried to go back to Android a couple times, but I enjoyed the Apple Watch more than what was available elsewhere on the Watch front and quickly ended back up on iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
Wieslawo
5 minutes ago at 04:56 am

They’ve had decent success with the Ray-Ban glasses, selling about 10 million of them. The Ray-Ban partnership was a brilliant idea because the glasses look mostly like real glasses, which has surely helped adoption. But I suspect most people are just using them as convenient face cameras and headphones and not actually pushing them into an ecosystem lock-in with Meta.
Sure, and I'm not saying Meta doesn't have sales successes. I'm just saying that it doesn't have its own successes, its own ideas. Oculus is behind the glasses' success, and I entirely agree; the partnership with Ray-Ban is a great move, but I wouldn't attribute it to Mark.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Falco McGregor
37 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Apple should double down on first-party wearables as accessory devices are the key to keeping the iPhone as the halo and ecosystem lock-in device for users. This whole category remains ripe for the taking, but Apple seems too cautious here. Some ideas to do that include changing up the Apple Watch design, even in a one-off “edition” model; pushing out some of the AI devices such as the Ray-Ban competitor glasses ASAP; and getting serious about lower-cost fitness tracker bands like Whoop or rings like Oura for folks that don’t want to wear an Apple Watch all day. You’re a hardware company, people love your hardware, do more hardware.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments