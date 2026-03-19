 ITC Judge Rules Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Workaround Does Not Infringe Masimo Patents - MacRumors
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ITC Judge Rules Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Workaround Does Not Infringe Masimo Patents

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Apple's current blood oxygen sensing implementation in the U.S. does not infringe on patents owned by Masimo and Apple will not face a revived import ban, a U.S. International Trade Commission judge said this week (via Reuters).

apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1
After Apple was found to have violated Masimo's patents related to blood oxygen sensing, the Apple Watch faced a U.S. import ban that caused Apple to briefly pause sales of the device in December 2023 before Apple earned a temporary stay. Apple disabled blood oxygen sensing in January 2024, and was able to resume selling the Apple Watch without the functionality.

In August 2025, Apple found a workaround and was able to bring blood oxygen sensing back to U.S. Apple Watch owners. Data is collected by the blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch, but it is processed on a paired iPhone rather than the watch itself, and the resulting information can only be viewed on the iPhone. Apple said the updated process did not violate the ITC ban, or infringe on Masimo's patents, and it was cleared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Masimo did not agree with the decision and it quickly filed a lawsuit against CBP, accusing the agency of acting unlawfully and exceeding its authority. Masimo also pushed the ITC to look into whether Apple's solution violated the original import ban.

The ITC ended up siding with Apple, and said that Apple's workaround does not violate Masimo patents. Since today's decision is preliminary, the full commission will need to affirm the ruling.

Though Apple scored a win with the ITC, Masimo came out ahead in a separate appeals ruling today. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the original 2023 ITC decision that led to the Apple Watch import ban. The appeals court said that the Apple Watch did indeed infringe on Masimo's patents, and it declined to overturn the ban.

Apple said that it would continue to investigate "all avenues for further review" in light of the appeals court decision.

In November 2025, Apple also lost the patent infringement lawsuit that Masimo filed against it. A federal jury awarded Masimo $634 million, which Apple is appealing.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Masimo, Patent Lawsuits
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

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Top Rated Comments

H
hieranonymous
24 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
Time for Massimo to be sold for scraps to some no-name Chinese OEM.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
23 minutes ago at 03:22 pm
so, workaround til the patents expire, which is like bout 2 years away.

Having SpO2 back in the vitals section in the phone's Health app (26.4 feature) is good enough for me
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Artemiz
8 minutes ago at 03:38 pm

Good! Enough of these patent trolls, legit or otherwise....
If it's legit, how can it be a troll?

Patent troll is someone with no actual use of the acquired IP. Massimo is a legit company making medical grade devices with those same patents used by professionals to treat thousands of people every day. It may be inconvenient for Apple Watch users but don't throw around names without understanding what it means. Your anger is misplaced.

Real trolls are the drug companies squeezing millions in profits a year by exploiting the loopholes in the patent system.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bollman Avatar
bollman
8 minutes ago at 03:38 pm

Good! Enough of these patent trolls, legit or otherwise....
Well, Masimo did develop the tech and monetizes it by making products with the tech. If that is a patent troll, how do you expect companies to go about protecting their IP?
Or, they should just give Apple whatever tech they want since they are "the good guys"? IP is just for Apple, everyone should just bend over and give Apple what they want?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
22 minutes ago at 03:23 pm

Time for Massimo to be sold for scraps to some no-name Chinese OEM.
Danaher made an offer, haven't paid attention but I think it's supposed to close in like 9 months or so
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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