iOS 26.4's Major New CarPlay Feature Revealed
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability.
There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but software developer Thomas Dye managed to get it working to some extent in Xcode's CarPlay simulator on the Mac, and he showed it off in a recent YouTube video (via 9to5Mac).
On an iPhone connected to CarPlay, it appears that videos in any AirPlay-supported app can be played on the car's display. In the Dynamic Island, there is a button that allows you to show the video on the iPhone instead, when you want to.
The demo also reveals that an Apple TV app will be available on CarPlay, allowing you to access shows and movies from the Apple TV streaming service and your own library. There is also a tab for accessing MLS Season Pass. However, it is not entirely clear if the Apple TV app will actually be this fully featured on the real version of CarPlay.
The simulator provides an early albeit fairly clunky look at CarPlay's video streaming in action. The feature will likely be available by time iOS 26.4 is released to the general public in late March or early April, but there is a chance it will get held back until iOS 26.5 or later if Apple needs more time to wrap up development.
Apple's website indicates that automakers will need to implement support for the CarPlay video functionality, due to the safety requirement that the vehicle be parked, so it may take some time for the feature to widely roll out.
Related Reading: iOS 26.4 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone
Popular Stories
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai.
At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...