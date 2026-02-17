Apple Removes iTunes Movies and TV Shows Apps in tvOS 26.4

With tvOS 26.4, Apple has removed the dedicated iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps that listed content available for purchase. Buying movies and TV shows can be done through the Apple TV app instead.
Apple started phasing out the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps back in 2023, redirecting users to the Apple TV app for purchases. The apps remained available until now to provide customers with instructions on where to find their content, and to provide access to the iTunes Wish List.
Customers that still have an iTunes Wish List with movies and TV shows have received emails letting them know the feature is being removed. The emails include links to migrate those lists to the Apple TV watchlist feature as an alternative.
Apple has been working to consolidate all movie and TV show viewing and buying to the TV app, so it's all in one place. There is no longer any iTunes-related app on the Apple TV, but the iPhone still has an iTunes Store option for purchasing music.
Apple has also updated the Apple TV Audio Format settings in tvOS 26.4. Dolby Atmos immersive audio has been replaced with Spatial Audio, and there is an option to convert to Dolby Digital 5.1, select Stereo Only, or turn on Auto mode. There's also a Continuous Audio Connection option for HDMI output.
tvOS 26.4 is available to developers and public beta testers at the current time, with a release planned for spring.
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple plans to launch a rebranded "Sales Coach" app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Sales Coach" will arrive as an update to Apple's existing "SEED" app, and it will continue to provide sales tips and training resources to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees around the world. For example, there are articles and videos...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Apple has a long list of new products rumored for 2026, including a series of home products that will see the company establishing more of a presence in the smart home space. Robots are on the horizon for 2027, but the 2026 releases will be a little tamer.
HomePod mini
We're expecting a new HomePod mini 2 to launch at any time. Apple isn't going to update the device's design, but we could...