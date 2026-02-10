Apple is Getting Rid of iTunes Wish Lists, Here's How to Save Yours

Apple will soon do away with iTunes Wish Lists featuring movie and TV shows, according to emails going out to customers as of today. Apple says that people who still have wish lists should migrate items to their Apple TV watchlist before the feature is removed.
Each email that Apple is sending out includes a PDF with TV shows and movies that are on the individual's iTunes Wish List. Apple says that users can tap on each link and then tap on the "+" button to get items to appear in the Apple TV watchlist.
Apple began phasing out TV show and movie wish lists with the launch of iOS 17.2. In fact, the iOS 17.2 update removed wish lists entirely, without giving customers a heads-up. People with extensive wish lists were understandably upset, and a slew of complaints led Apple to reintroduce iTunes wish lists in iOS 17.3.
Apple wanted to remove wish lists because it migrated iTunes TV show and movie purchase options from the iTunes app to the TV app, and since iOS 17.2, the Apple TV app has been the sole place to purchase TV shows and movies on iOS devices.
Apple kept wish lists around after reintroducing them in iOS 17.3, but now the feature will be going away. This time around, Apple is notifying customers, so anyone who wants to keep their wish list should make sure to migrate it to the Apple TV watchlist by following Apple's emailed instructions.
Apple did not provide a specific date for the wish list removal.
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie.
"Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone...
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.
The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and it is expected to launch in at least seven more in the future.
To set up the...
Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17e on Thursday, February 19, according to Macwelt, the German equivalent of Macworld.
The report, citing industry sources, is available in English on Macworld.
Apple announced the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, February 19 last year, so the iPhone 17e would be unveiled exactly one year later if this rumor is accurate. It is quite uncommon for Apple to unveil...
In the iOS 26.4 update that's coming this spring, Apple will introduce a new version of Siri that's going to overhaul how we interact with the personal assistant and what it's able to do.
The iOS 26.4 version of Siri won't work like ChatGPT or Claude, but it will rely on large language models (LLMs) and has been updated from the ground up.
Upgraded Architecture
The next-generation...
New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the release of new MacBook Pro models is tied to the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. The launch is said to be slated for as early as the week of March 2. He added that the M4 Pro and M4 Max models on sale today...