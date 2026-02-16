First macOS Tahoe 26.4 Beta Now Available for Developers

Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming just a few days after Apple launched ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 could introduce some new Siri features, though at least some of the capabilities that we were expecting have been delayed. The update is also expected to introduce new emoji characters.

The beta is available to developers right now, but a public beta is expected in the next week or two.