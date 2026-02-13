Is Apple Phasing Out the iWork Brand?

by

With the launch of the Creator Studio subscription app offering, Apple may be phasing out the iWork branding that it has used since 2005 for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.

iWork macOS Trio Feature
Apple today removed the iWork section on its website, and the URL now redirects to a more generic "apps" page that features Creator Studio, Apple Arcade, Apple Invites, Image Playground, and other Apple apps.

The iWork page that Apple removed was dedicated solely to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, featuring information on each app along with a link. Apple's apps page offers some of the same information in a dedicated productivity section, but with additional details on the premium features included in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with Apple Creator Studio.

The apps page does not mention the iWork branding at all, suggesting that Apple is no longer referring to the three productivity apps using that term and is instead going to advertise them as Apple Creator Studio apps.

apple iwork pageApple's now-removed iWork page

It's not clear if Apple is going to phase out "iWork" entirely, and the term is still used across different support documents and guides. It may take time to completely eliminate the all-in-one branding that Apple has used for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for more than 20 years, or it could still be used in some limited situations.

Apple introduced Keynote as a standalone app in 2003, and added Pages in January 2004. A year later, both apps were bundled together under the iWork '05 name, with the software priced at $79. Apple said iWork was a successor to AppleWorks, an office suite that included a word processing app, a database, a drawing app, and a spreadsheet app. The iWork apps were designed from the ground up, and were essentially the Mac equivalent to Microsoft Office.

In 2007, iWork '08 gained the Numbers app, and in 2009, iWork '09 included an iWork.com service for sharing documents online (discontinued in 2012 in favor of iCloud). When iWork '09 came out, Apple started selling the apps for $20 each, later adding them to the Mac App Store when it launched in 2011. iOS versions of the iWork apps came in 2010 with the launch of the first iPad, with Apple charging $9.99 each.

Apple redesigned the iWork apps for Mac and iOS in 2013, and started offering them for free to Mac buyers. Pages, Keynote, and Numbers remain free today, though there are now upgraded features accessible only through the Apple Creator Studio subscription.

Apple Creator Studio is priced at $12.99 per month, and in addition to the iWork apps, it includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. For Numbers, Pages, and Keynote, Apple Creator Studio adds a content hub with Apple-curated royalty-free photos, premium templates, and themes. There's also a tool to remix image creations right in a document, and a Super Resolution tool for upscaling images.

In addition to iWork, Apple has been phasing out other "i" branding terms over the last several years. iBooks and iPhoto are now Apple Books and Photos, respectively, while iTunes has been separated into Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts. Apple still uses "i" branding for iMovie, ‌iCloud‌, iPhone, ‌iPad‌, and iMac.

Tag: iWork

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
49 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
Sad. I miss the iLife / iWork from back in the day. I remember using iWeb to design a website years ago
[Click to view video attachment]
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UMHurricanes34 Avatar
UMHurricanes34
43 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
This is a mistake. These apps do not belong in Creator Studio.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
53 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
iWork does (and always did) sound a little... cheesy.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Billy_Bob Avatar
Billy_Bob
26 minutes ago at 03:35 pm

They are rebranding to WeWork? :D
...and rebranding Siri as iDon'tWork ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tyranne201
56 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
"we need more revenue"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
16 minutes ago at 03:45 pm

and premium content ('https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2026/01/introducing-apple-creator-studio-an-inspiring-collection-of-creative-apps/#:~:text=AI%20features%20and-,premium%20content,-in%20Keynote%2C%20Pages')...
My rear end produces better premium content.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
