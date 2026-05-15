Amazon Discounts 2026 16-Inch MacBook Pro by $249 Across All Models
Deals on the 2026 MacBook Pros have been popular over the past few weeks, but the focus has been on the 14-inch M5 Pro models. Today, Amazon has opened up massive discounts on the 16-inch M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, with $249 off every model.
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With these markdowns, every model of the 2026 16-inch MacBook Pro has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon, and each deal is available in both Silver and Space Black. Prices start at $2,449.99 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro model, down from $2,699.00.
You can also still get up to $216 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro this week on Amazon. The best deal is the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro model for $1,983.94, down from $2,199.00.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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