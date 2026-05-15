 Amazon Discounts 2026 16-Inch MacBook Pro by $249 Across All Models - MacRumors
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Amazon Discounts 2026 16-Inch MacBook Pro by $249 Across All Models

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Deals on the 2026 MacBook Pros have been popular over the past few weeks, but the focus has been on the 14-inch M5 Pro models. Today, Amazon has opened up massive discounts on the 16-inch M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, with $249 off every model.

m5 pro m5 max macbook pro purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With these markdowns, every model of the 2026 16-inch MacBook Pro has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon, and each deal is available in both Silver and Space Black. Prices start at $2,449.99 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro model, down from $2,699.00.

$249 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,449.99

$249 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,849.99

$249 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,649.99

$249 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (48GB/2TB) for $4,149.99

You can also still get up to $216 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro this week on Amazon. The best deal is the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro model for $1,983.94, down from $2,199.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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