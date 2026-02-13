Three New Apple Home Products Rumored for 2026

Apple has a long list of new products rumored for 2026, including a series of home products that will see the company establishing more of a presence in the smart home space. Robots are on the horizon for 2027, but the 2026 releases will be a little tamer.

HomePod mini

We're expecting a new HomePod mini 2 to launch at any time. Apple isn't going to update the device's design, but we could get new colors. The ‌HomePod mini‌ 2 will have an updated S-series chip based on the Apple Watch Series 10 chip, and there's a possibility for sound improvements and improved real-time computational audio. Apple will also likely upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity improvements, and it could get a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.

The current ‌HomePod mini‌ is $99, and that's not expected to change.



Home Hub

Apple has been working on a home hub that will serve as a centralized location for all members of the family to control smart home devices, make calls, listen to music, get information like the weather, use Siri, view photos, see a family calendar, and more.

Rumors suggest the home hub will have presence sensors to detect when someone is in the room, and an included camera could be able to tell who is speaking to it so that it can pop up a personalized selection of apps and features for each user.

The home hub is expected to have Face ID, built-in speakers, and support for Apple Intelligence thanks to an A18 chip. While there won't be a dedicated App Store, the home hub will run Apple apps like Safari, Apple Music, Notes, Calendar, Photos, and Apple News.

There are two separate models, including one that's designed to be mounted on the wall and one that has a speaker base that looks like a ‌HomePod mini‌.



Security Camera and Doorbell Camera

Apple is designing its own indoor security cameras that will connect to Apple Home and interface with the home hub. We've also heard rumors of a potential doorbell camera with ‌Face ID‌ that would be able to connect to a door lock.

Any Apple-designed cameras will feature HomeKit Secure Video with end-to-end encryption, but little else is known at this time. There has been mixed information on when we might see Apple's security cameras, but they could come as early as 2026.



Launch Timing

The ‌HomePod mini‌ and home hub are expected early in the year, likely before WWDC. The cameras, if we get them in 2026, will likely come late in the year. Prior rumors suggested that Apple would release the home hub around the time that the new version of ‌Siri‌ launches. The smarter ‌Siri‌ was expected in iOS 26.4, but it may now be pushed back to iOS 26.5.



