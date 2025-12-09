EU Takes Credit for Apple and Google's Upcoming iPhone-Android Data Transfer Tools

The simplified smartphone switching Apple and Google are adopting is an example of how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) benefits users and developers, the European Commission said today. Apple and Google are making it easier for users to switch between iPhone and Android smartphones, adding an option to transfer data from another smartphone during the device setup process.

Apple and Google are implementing this functionality because the DMA requires services to offer effective data portability to avoid data lock-in to an operating system. The EC says the new interoperability is a "direct result of the DMA."

The European Commission welcomes the cross-OS data portability solution that has been communicated by Apple and Google. This is an example of how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) brings benefits to users and developers.

This OS portability solution will allow users to easily transfer data from iPhone to Android and vice versa when they set up a new device. It will support many types of data, including: contacts, calendar events, messages, photos, documents, Wi-Fi networks, passwords, and even data from third-party apps. It will also work wirelessly. These are major upgrades compared to the currently limited data transfer solutions.

The DMA is also the reason why Apple and Google designed a simplified eSIM transfer solution earlier this year. The EC says that both new features were made possible by "extensive engineering work and collaboration" between the two companies, along with "intensive discussions with the Commission."

Taken together, the eSIM transfer and the OS data portability solutions will greatly simplify the experience of users who want to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone, or vice versa. This improved data portability across platforms brings more user choice, which drives competition and creates more incentives to innovate. Users should be able to pick a new phone based on innovative features, not based on where their data is locked.

Apple and Google are currently testing the new smartphone switching solution. Google implemented it in an Android Canary build, and Apple is expected to add it in a future update to iOS 26. Apple and Google will support transferring contacts, messages, photos, documents, Wi-Fi networks, passwords, information from third-party apps, and more.

Though Apple and Google are implementing simplified switching due to DMA requirements, it is functionality that will be rolled out worldwide and not just in Europe.

The European Commission is highlighting DMA wins because earlier this year, Apple commissioned a study that said the Digital Markets Act has failed to lower App Store prices for consumers. Apple said the DMA has "failed to live up to its promises," and has only delivered "less security, less privacy, and a worse experience for consumers across Europe."

Top Rated Comments

MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
23 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
We are living in one messed up world right now folks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
28 minutes ago at 03:48 pm
The EU argued for this to prevent 'lock-in'.

I wonder what real effect it will have on the marketplace. Transferring from one device to another is not the issue - it's the walled gardens around their device ecosystems (e.g. purchased Apps, device exclusives, Apple Music/Google Play etc.) that creates the real barrier to switching.

I'm not saying it is a bad thing, it's just I don't think it will change consumer options in any meaningful way.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments