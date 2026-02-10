Apple Arcade Adding These Four Games in March

Apple today announced four new games coming to Apple Arcade in March, along with three major updates to existing titles on the service.

The four new games heading to ‌Apple Arcade‌ next month are as follows:

All of the new games will be available on March 5, 2026. Three games are also set to receive updates this month:

  • Disney SpellStruck: A Star Wars crossover arriving February 19 adds levels inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and introduces Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca as playable characters.
  • Crayola Create and Play+: A limited-time Snowy Day event featuring Paddington is available on ‌Apple Arcade‌ until February 18.
  • NFL Retro Bowl 26: A new challenge lets players relive Super Bowl LX by competing as the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots and comparing leaderboard scores with friends.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, ‌Apple TV‌, and ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., ‌Apple Arcade‌ costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans. ‌Apple Arcade‌ can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.

